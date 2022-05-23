ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

A safe & fun place for immune-compromised children

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA safe & fun place for immune-compromised children (sponsored) A safe & fun place for immune-compromised children. Coast Guard prepares for influx of boaters Memorial …. DNR warns against eating certain fish in Kzoo...

www.woodtv.com

WOOD

How to help kids cope with fear & difficult news

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With so much dark and violent news constantly occurring, we have to think especially about how that affects our kids. We often want to shield them from these topics but that may not actually benefit them in the long run. They may have questions they’re too afraid to ask or they may not know how to express their emotions and fears in a healthy way. It may be hard to talk to young children about such heavy topics but experts are saying that talking to them actually is far less dangerous than not saying anything at all. We talk to Jean Holthaus, LISW, LMSW at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services about how and when to have these conversations with your kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Firekeepers Casino Hotel is going all in on community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-FireKeepers Casino Hotel, a company and workforce that prides itself on over a decade of community service throughout southwest Michigan, is taking their community involvement a step further and rolling out a new program for Team Members. Community Keepers is a workplace philanthropy program designed to make it easier for Team Members to contribute time and/or give financially to charitable efforts on a local, regional or national scale.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

How to know when it’s time for assisted living or memory care

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Knowing when it’s time for assisted living or memory care can be challenging. At Clark, our Senior Living Advisors guide loved ones with expertise and compassion to help them make informed choices. While it might not feel like it when you are going through it, you are doing what needs to be done so your loved one can thrive again. We consider this a great act of love!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

The perfect spot for food & a sunset in Grand Haven

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Looking for excellent food and excellent beach views? Noto’s at the Bilmar is the perfect place to visit in grand haven for both. Noto’s is a family/independent restaurant that has two locations. In addition to their Grand Haven location, they also have the Original Noto’s on 28th Street. They offer event options at both locations, so it’s perfect for whatever kind of gathering you have planned! They join us today as part of Destin8tion West!
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Martin and Rice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a dog who we’ve introduced you to before and a puppy we’re meeting for the first time. Martin is a 5-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who has been featured as...
KENT COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Find a lakeshore dream home with Sandi Gentry

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) For many of us, we go to the lakeshore to vacation or for a weekend getaway, but how easy, and tempting, would it be to make the lakeshore your permanent home? That’s something to think about and with the Sandi Gentry Team finding the perfect home can be easier than you think! Rachael got the chance to visit her newly renovated office in Grand Haven and hear how they help their clients find the home of their dreams!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk: "One more dog!"

People with the Kalamazoo Hot Dog Walk chant "One More Dog" on a bus. (Courtesy) After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation. KDPS: 15-year-old shot at McDonald’s, 1 in custody. Ask Ellen: Was this a waterspout?. Lime to offer discounts in certain Grand Rapids neighborhoods. Silent Observer marks...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

DisArt shares stories & experiences of disabled students through art

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Last year during ArtPrize we featured a special art creation outside several buildings in downtown Grand Rapids called “My Dearest Friends Project” created by artist Oaklee Thiele and the organization DisArt. Over the past year, they have now teamed up with a senior student from Forest Hills Northern, on a venture focused on the stories of disabled teenagers and high school students as well as the experience of mental illness in our schools.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Lakeshore cities prepare for a busy Memorial Day weekend

Lakeshore cities prepare for a busy Memorial Day …. Lake Michigan water level lower this year, still …. After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation. KDPS: 15-year-old shot at McDonald’s, 1 in custody. Ask Ellen: Was this a waterspout?. Lime to offer discounts in certain Grand Rapids neighborhoods.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A look at the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s an exciting week for our friends at the Grand Rapids Public Museum! Last night, we got to invite some winners in for a VIP party at the museum to ride the newly reopened 1928 Spillman Carousel! The nearly 100-year-old artifact has been undergoing a major renovation which began back in 2017, which required the Carousel to be dismantled and rebuilt and now it’s finally ready to be enjoyed by the public again.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Ask Ellen: Was this a waterspout?

Lake Michigan water level lower this year, still …. Lakeshore cities prepare for a busy Memorial Day …. After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation. KDPS: 15-year-old shot at McDonald’s, 1 in custody. Lime to offer discounts in certain Grand Rapids neighborhoods. Silent Observer marks 50 years with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Try these great ice cream spots in Grand Haven

Try these great ice cream spots in Grand Haven (sponsored) Lake Michigan water level lower this year, still …. Lakeshore cities prepare for a busy Memorial Day …. After shooting, East Kentwood High School holds graduation. KDPS: 15-year-old shot at McDonald’s, 1 in custody. Ask Ellen: Was this a...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Maranda’s Big 4 Weekend Fun Guide May 27th – 29th

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s the weekend and that means it is time for family fun! There are so many great activities going on this weekend from city to lakeshore that every age can take part in! Looking to stay inside? Check out the newly re-opened Spillman Carousel at the Grand Rapids Public Museum. If your family is full of thrill-seekers, check out the rides at Michigan’s Adventure. Sports fans? All of the West Michigan Whitecaps games are at home this weekend. We also have a list of all the Memorial Day weekend events taking place!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Grill up a brat that’s out of this world

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s Friday, but not just any Friday! It’s the unofficial welcome into summer and that means great grilling and great drinks! Today we have Alan from Kingma’s Market along with Michael from Creston Brewery – Saugatuck Brewing Company. The two businesses are teaming up to introduce a specialty bratwurst made with Inner Planetary Beer from Creston. The brat is sold at Kingma’s and served up at the brewery.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Michigan’s Adventure kicks off 2022 season for Memorial Day Weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Calling all amusement park lovers! Michigan’s Adventure, the region’s largest amusement park, begins its 2022 season for Memorial Day weekend!. According to Michigan’s Adventure staff, opening weekend kicks off Friday, May 27-30, and The Wildwater Adventure opens on June 11. The 2022 season features a variety of improvements and upgrades “filled with family fun and adventure.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Meijer has some tips to save money on groceries

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The price of groceries has gone up a noticeable amount. Luckily, our friends at Meijer have come up with some simple ways for us to save some money, even though we’re spending a little more on items. Plan before you go! Make a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

Community Policy