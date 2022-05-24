Heat at Celtics: Boston beats up on the Heat at the Garden 102-82 to win Game 4

The Boston Celtics came out strong against the Miami Heat on their home court of TD Garden for Game 4 of their 2022 NBA Eastern Conference finals series and continued the alternating pattern of blowouts in this series with a 102-82 victory over the Heat on Monday night to even up the series at 2 games each.

The absence of veteran point guard Marcus Smart was more than survivable with the return of big man Robert Williams III (12 points, 9 rebounds), even though Timelord was among the first of the team’s starters to rest with a noticeable limp as the game wore on. The Celtics and all players were led by All-Star Swingman Jayson Tatum’s 31 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists, and reserve forward Payton Pritchard chipped in another 12 points off of the bench.

