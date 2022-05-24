Multiple pedestrians, including 1-year-old injured in vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

(KUTV) - Real Salt Lake welcomes Jefferson Savarino back to the club as the Houston Dynamo come to town for a visit. Savarino explains how the club has changed in the time he was away, plus Brian Dunseth on why the club might take some time to integrate him into the starting XI. We are almost halfway through the season and all three Texas clubs are above the playoff line. Will they stay there, or will they melt in the Texas heat and humidity? David Ochoa is playing for the Monarchs, what does that mean for his future with RSL? Watch Talkin' Real here and watch RSL and the Houston Saturday night at 7pm on KMYU.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO