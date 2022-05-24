ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Multiple pedestrians, including 1-year-old injured in vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

By Matthew Sampson, KUTV
kmyu.tv
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Multiple pedestrians were injured as a result of a two-vehicle crash on 3300 South in South Salt Lake Monday evening....

kmyu.tv

Comments / 0

Related
kmyu.tv

Police say Springville teen on life support died last week

SPRINGVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Authorities confirmed a high school girl who was found shot in the head May 18 died just days later. Lily Conroy, 17, was placed on life support as her loved ones searched for local families in need of organ donations. Hers was the first of...
SPRINGVILLE, UT
kmyu.tv

Missing 13-year-old West Jordan girl found, reunited with family

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — West Jordan police said the missing girl was found and reunited with her family Thursday. “We encourage parents to continue the discussion with their children about the dangers of communicating with unknown persons online. Parents should continue to learn more about the dangers facing children by visiting child protection sites such as the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (www.missingkids.org),” said Officer Samuel Winkler, West Jordan Police Department. “Information found on sites like this one are invaluable to ensure our children remain safe.”
WEST JORDAN, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
South Salt Lake, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake City, UT
Accidents
Local
Utah Accidents
South Salt Lake, UT
Accidents
Salt Lake City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
State
Utah State
South Salt Lake, UT
Crime & Safety
kmyu.tv

Police searching for missing, endangered 13-year-old last seen with man in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Police said they are searching for missing and endangered 13-year-old girl from West Jordan. They said Isabella Kidman is 5'7" and 190 lbs with blue eyes and blonde hair. She was last seen in a black hoodie with white lettering on the front and the character Rick from “Rick and Morty” on the back. Officials said she was also wearing white sweatpants and checkered Van’s shoes.
WEST JORDAN, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Gmc#Volvo
kmyu.tv

Police cancel Silver Alert for 80-year-old man with Alzeimers

(KUTV) — UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Pakimotalaha Tausinga was canceled after officials said he was located in Taylorsville. A Silver Alert has been activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in West Jordan. Officials said Pakimotalaha Tausinga, also goes by "Paki" was last seen walking north from 6500...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kmyu.tv

Ogden attack caught on video raises questions about punishments for bullies

OGDEN, Utah (KUTV) — A disturbing bullying case at Ogden High School is raising questions about the consequences that perpetrators sometimes face. 2News reported earlier this week about a girl that was beaten inside a school bathroom. The attack was captured on video. The Ogden School District released a...
OGDEN, UT
kmyu.tv

First free period product dispenser installed in Murray school

MURRAY, Utah (KUTV) — Students in one Utah school now have access to free period product dispensers for the first time. The dispenser was installed at Hillcrest Junior High in Murray Wednesday morning. It’s set to be the first of many, with H.B. 162, period products in schools, ensuring every school in Utah will soon have dispensers.
MURRAY, UT
kmyu.tv

Talkin' Real: Gearing up for Houston and is David Ochoa in RSL's future plans?

(KUTV) - Real Salt Lake welcomes Jefferson Savarino back to the club as the Houston Dynamo come to town for a visit. Savarino explains how the club has changed in the time he was away, plus Brian Dunseth on why the club might take some time to integrate him into the starting XI. We are almost halfway through the season and all three Texas clubs are above the playoff line. Will they stay there, or will they melt in the Texas heat and humidity? David Ochoa is playing for the Monarchs, what does that mean for his future with RSL? Watch Talkin' Real here and watch RSL and the Houston Saturday night at 7pm on KMYU.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy