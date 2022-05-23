ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celtics highlights: Boston obliterates Miami 102-82 at home in Game 4 of East finals

By Justin Quinn
 3 days ago
If an NBA series were played out in call-and-response format, the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference final between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat would be the textbook definition staring back from the pages of a dictionary, the team to go to the 2022 NBA Finals will, perhaps, simply be the first team in the series to win two games in a row.

In Game 4, the Celtics came out on top with a 102-82 win in which the guys in green led from the tip. Big games from star swingman Jayson Tatum (31 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists), reserve guard Payton Pritchard (14 points off of the bench), guard Derrick White (13 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals), and big man Robert Williams III (12 points, 9 rebounds) helped Boston even up the series at 2 heading back to Florida.

If you missed the game or just want another look at the Celtics’ big Game 4 win, check out the clip embedded below.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

