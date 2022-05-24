ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Weather: Sunny Days Are On The Way

By Bob Turk
 6 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After an unseasonably hot weekend with temperature highs of 95 degrees on Saturday and 92 degrees on Sunday, Monday was mild and cool.

A cold front kept temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

The normal high is now up to 77 degrees, and Maryland residents will not see it until the end of the week.

Some light rain will sprinkle across the state overnight and on Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, plenty of clouds will hang around.

Thursday will begin to warm up with showers possible by nightfall.

By Friday, a front will approach the area, and late-day showers or a thunderstorm will be possible.

Hopefully, the weather will dry out just in time for the weekend along with gradual warming too.

The temperature in the Baltimore area should be back in the low to mid-80s by Sunday and Monday.

If all things work out and systems don’t get hung up, then Marylanders should see a very pleasant sunny and warm Memorial day weekend.

The beach weather looks fine too, but water temperatures will still be on the cool side—mostly in the mid-60s.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Students Suffer From Anxiety Following School Shooting In Texas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Students in Maryland are suffering from anxiety and fear after learning of a shooting that killed 19 children at a school in Uvalde, Texas. “My heart sank,” eight-grader Annabel Fogleman said. Eight-grader Giuliana Coven went to school Wednesday morning knowing less than 24 hours ago that those children lost their lives doing the exact same thing. “I always think about this sometimes when I’m in class and I have nothing to do I just think about where the best place to hide would be,” Coven said. When something like the Texas tragedy happens, it only makes a person feel more scared...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Schools Offer Extra Support To Students And Staff Following Mass Shooting In Texas

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The elementary school mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday prompted some schools in Maryland to offer extra support to students and staff. On Wednesday, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Schools said security was increased to relieve anxiety from families and those who attend their campuses. Meanwhile, Baltimore County Schools extended professional help to their students and staff who wanted to talk through the mass shooting. “Many times, our students want to talk about it so we do provide that space if they want to have a conversation, but we have it with our experts, our counselors, our social...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘We Don’t Have To Accept This’ Calls For Action After Texas School Massacre As Shootings Rise In Baltimore, Nationwide

BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Why does this keep happening? The question is on many minds after the Texas school shooting that killed at least 19 children and two teachers.  While investigators look into the gunman’s background, the nation remembers the victims of this violent attack. The 19 innocent children and their two dedicated teachers are being remembered by those in their community and across the country. pic.twitter.com/e18aSx9Q6K — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 25, 2022 The emotional toll is being more than 1,700 miles away in Maryland. The U.S. and Maryland flags will fly at half-staff through sunset on May 28, 2022 as a mark...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Marylanders Can Now Add Their Driver’s License To Apple Wallet

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Starting today, Marylanders have a new, easy way to carry their driver’s license or state ID, which will make getting through airport security faster. The Maryland Department of Transportation has launched Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, meaning anyone with an Apple Wallet can carry a digital version of their state identification. It makes Maryland the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet. The digital ID works at select TSA checkpoints at participating airports, and the state said it expects locations accepting mobile ID to grow. Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport are...
MARYLAND STATE
