Hawaii State

Navy Region Hawaii Commander Leaving Post

civilbeat.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNavy Rear Adm. Tim Kott is moving on from his position as commander of Navy Region Hawaii after a year in the job. Kott took over in June 2021 and was in charge in November when a catastrophic pipeline leak released...

www.civilbeat.org

BEAT OF HAWAII

115 Hawaii Flights Delayed Saturday As Airline Cancellations Rocket

There was an unexpected spate of flight delays impacting Hawaii on Saturday, during the long-awaited Memorial Day weekend getaway. Read below for Delta’s response. While checking on how the cancellations on the mainland were impacting Hawaii flights today, we were shocked. First, pleasantly so, to find that Hawaii had very few cancelled flights; in fact, just two. Those were both Alaska Airlines. AS858 from Lihue to Portland was cancelled as was AS834 from Honolulu to Portland. As we’ve reported, Alaska has had its share of issues related to pilots, which unfortunately shows no abating for now.
The Week

6 tropical homes in Hawaii

Down a private road high above sea level, this off-the-grid, solar-powered Maui "art farm" is surrounded by grassy fields, native trees, and panoramic views. The one-bedroom main house, built in 2018 in modern-eclectic style, features a living room with a wall of windows framing the Pacific Ocean and Haleakala crater.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Bystanders fleeing as suspects fire more than 20 rounds in Honolulu shooting

Democratic LG candidates take on school safety, firearms in Waikiki forum. It's the first time the major democratic party candidates for lieutenant governor appeared at a forum together in person. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. By HNN Staff. They addressed topics ranging from abortion rights to the economy to affordable...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Criminologists see uptick in gun violence involving Hawaii’s young people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Criminologists said they are noticing more teens and young men involved in gun violence. In a study on Hawaii youth gangs, University of Hawaii Criminologist Meda Chesney-Lind said there’s a shift in confrontations. Here’s what she found:. Between 2010 and 2019: Hawaii saw a 38%...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Oahu’s ERs are overrun with patients, but COVID is only part of the reason

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oahu hospitals are overrun with patients, officials say, and COVID is only part of the reason. A combination of staffing shortages and overall high patient volume are also contributing to Oahu’s packed ERs. Over the past week, the state Department of Health confirmed nearly 9,000 new...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters investigate after blaze destroys structure on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island firefighters responded to a blaze at a possible unpermitted single-family dwelling Saturday morning. Officials said the fire started at around 6 a.m. on Uau Road in Keaau. Upon arrival, firefighters said a round structure was fully engulfed with flames and the roof had collapsed. The...
KITV.com

Parents on edge after threats reported at two Hawaii schools

"I was a little on edge," says parent Austin Mendoza after the Uvalde shooting in Texas. He was even more worried to send his daughter to school for the last day of class at Ka Waihona public charter school in Nanakuli, after getting a message from the school there was a threat.
KITV.com

Personalized Hawaii license plate fee increasing July 1

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The nonrefundable fee for unique, personalized Hawaii license plates is increasing. The increase is set to take effect on July 1, 2022, bringing the cost of the personalized Hawaii plates to $60. “While we are obligated under state law to put the increase in place this...
KHON2

‘Iolani Palace to celebrate Queen Elizabeth, public invited

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The public are being welcomed to celebrate the reign of Queen Elizabeth. The Queen’s Jubilee Coordinating Committee will host a celebration to honor Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee. She has been on the throne for 70 years. Hawaii will celebrate the relationship that we have with the Royal Family and monarchy, the British […]
KHON2

Hawaii reports 8,924 COVID cases, 5 new deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 8,924 new coronavirus cases and 5 new deaths in the last week. The DOH announced on March 9 that they would move to do weekly counts instead of daily counts. There are 6,475 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 1,102 on the Big Island, 443 on Kauai, 11 on […]
