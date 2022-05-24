Navy Region Hawaii Commander Leaving Post

There was an unexpected spate of flight delays impacting Hawaii on Saturday, during the long-awaited Memorial Day weekend getaway. Read below for Delta’s response. While checking on how the cancellations on the mainland were impacting Hawaii flights today, we were shocked. First, pleasantly so, to find that Hawaii had very few cancelled flights; in fact, just two. Those were both Alaska Airlines. AS858 from Lihue to Portland was cancelled as was AS834 from Honolulu to Portland. As we’ve reported, Alaska has had its share of issues related to pilots, which unfortunately shows no abating for now.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO