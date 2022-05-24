ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

2021 Mazda MX-5 vs 1990 Mazda MX-5

topgear.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic two seater that’s stood the test of time. Thirty years on, and we’d still have one. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Not surprising at all. Launched in 1989 as an affordable, open-top sports car for the everyday, over 30 years, four generations and countless...

www.topgear.com

Comments / 0

Related
CarBuzz.com

TEASED: 2023 Honda CR-V Looks More Rugged Than Ever Before

With the Toyota RAV4 dominating the sales charts, Honda couldn't just sit back and do nothing. The aging CR-V is fading into the background as fresher rivals appear and, while it still represents stellar value for money, there's no denying it's long in the tooth. We've known for some time...
CARS
topgear.com

These BMW M4 coupe and M3 saloon special editions celebrate 50 years of M-ness

BMW M marks its 50th anniversary this year, which means, you guessed it, limited-run specials…. Skip 10 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Remember BMW announcing it would celebrate 50 years of its M division with optional retro roundels?...
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota GR86 review

Prettier, torquier and keener handling than a GT86, but no bigger, heavier or more complicated. Toyota’s built a modern classic So-so interior materials and screens, engine’s gruff charisma is an acquired taste. Sold out faster than Glasto tickets. Petrol powered sports-car wise, this is possibly the last dance....
CARS
topgear.com

Exclusive: BMW to launch special edition M3 with functioning indicators

Here's TopGear.com's roving correspondent, Cory Spondent, with his weekly, mostly incorrect exclusives from the world of motoring. As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, BMW’s M Division will release a special edition M3 equipped with functioning indicators. If the take-up of this special edition is successful, a BMW insider...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performance Car#Sports Car#Design#Vehicles#Guinness World Records#Tg#Lotus Elan#Mki
torquenews.com

The 2023 Honda CR-V's Hybrid Trim Should Be Its Base model

The 2023 Honda CR-V Hybrid is touted to have a more advanced hybrid system for a sportier driving experience. The 2023 Honda CR-V looks way better than the current model and takes some design elements from the current Civic and Accord, which is a good thing. I just wish they...
CARS
The Independent

Tesla reveals new battery design that could last 100 years

Researchers at Tesla have unveiled a design for a new electric vehicle battery that could last up to 100 years before needing to be replaced.The Tesla Advanced Battery Research division, which formed in 2016, partnered with Dalhousie University in Canada to come up with a nickel-based battery that offers far greater longevity compared to batteries currently used in electric vehicles.Tesla currently manufactures and uses a type of lithium-ion battery called lithium iron phosphate (LFP), which offers high energy density that allows a longer ranger between charges.The nickel-based alternative described by the researchers is theoretically able to overcome the energy density...
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Why Can’t Electric Cars and Hybrids Jump-Start Their Own Batteries?

Usually, discussions about hybrid and electric cars’ batteries revolve around their large lithium-ion packs. However, like internal-combustion cars, hybrids and EVs rely on conventional 12-volt lead-acid batteries, too. And just like an ICE car’s batteries, they can go flat. If that happens, though, you’d think the hybrid or EV could just jump-start the 12-volt battery using their Li-ion pack. But there are several reasons why, for the most part, that’s not the case.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mazda
NewsBreak
Cars
Top Speed

Why is Honda Bringing Back the ST125 Dax?

In the beginning, Honda made its name with the Super Cub, before changing the face of motorcycling with the CB750 of 1969. What followed in the next decades was some of the most inventive engineering in motorcycling and yet, into the 2020s, most of its energies seem to be directed towards resurrecting past ’novelty’ bikes.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
topgear.com

Here are some of the fastest road-legal production cars of all time

Bit of a hollow victory, this one. The Velo was the first true production car, which made it the fastest by default. But following that logic, it was also the slowest. And, simultaneously, the most and least likely to, say, become self-aware and enslave humankind or train as an architect.
CARS
Motorious

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Auctions For $1.3 Million

A new record has been set for a 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona sold at auction. Previously, the record stood at a lofty $900,000 but it was blown away by the recent sale of a very clean example, which at the hammer sold for a whopping $1.3 million. This goes to show that classic American muscle cars still command big bucks in the collector world.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

Watch the Mercedes-Benz EQG EV complete a tank turn

Ever since Rivian demonstrated an R1T prototype completing a so-called tank turn, where a vehicle is able to turn on the spot—a full 360 degrees—by spinning the left and right wheels in opposite directions, made possible by the R1T's four electric motors, we've seen other automakers either launch or hint at similar novelties.
CARS
topgear.com

The P25 Subaru Impreza restomod will cost £552,000

Confirmation that Prodrive’s very special car will have a very special price. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The P25 restomod will cost £552,000, Prodrive has confirmed to TopGear.com. And to pre-empt your next thought, no, you don’t need both kidneys anyway. Big...
CARS
Robb Report

This New 88-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Be as Aerodynamic as a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still. The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars. “We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email. To that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
yankodesign.com

This cheesy off-roader boasts wild independent suspension + wide-body stance

While we anticipate the likes of Tesla Cybertruck, Hummer EV SUV, Ford Bronco EV and Jeep Wrangler EV to attract the big boys club– a monstrous electric off-roader concept has captured my imagination. An off-roading concept with a dominating personality backed by the equally potent chassis to tread any...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy