Learning car control with Catie: the art of the handbrake

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn modern cars the one thing I hate is the lack of a manual handbrake. If I had a penny for the number of times I’ve reached down to grab a lever in a moment when I really needed it, I’d be rich... I’ve now learned to check before going full...

Top Speed

Koenigsegg’s "Affordable" Supercar Promises To Be Just As Crazy As The Rest Of The Koenigsegg Models

When it comes to cars, Koenigsegg is at the forefront of innovation, but there comes a time when even the best of the best need to think about production output. So far, all of Koenigsegg’s offerings have been produced in highly-limited numbers, with the most common one being the 2022 Koenigsegg Gemera, which is limited to just 300 examples. However, the Swedish manufacturer has been considering a more affordable model since 2019 when it entered a joint venture with the Swedish EV manufacturer, NEVS, and now, we get to see how it looks.
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
Robb Report

Rick Ross Showcased Hundreds of Rare Cars and Bikes at a Show Held at His Georgia Estate

Click here to read the full article. Rick Ross doesn’t just want people to admire his car collection on social media, he wants them to be able to check it out in person. That’s why the “Hustlin’” rapper opened up his Fayettville, Georgia, estate for the first annual Promise Land Car and Bike show this past Saturday. Over the course of what looks to have been a gorgeous spring day, auto and rap enthusiasts alike were able to check out some of Rozay’s most prized possessions. The show, which is named for Ross’s 235-acre mansion and farm about 20 miles south of...
CELEBRITIES
yankodesign.com

This Lamborghini wasn’t made to run on roads…

With treads similar to those you’d find on a tank, the Lamborghini LMXX2 by Michael Hritzkrieg was designed to dominate off-road terrains. Made to run on sands, soil, and even rocks, this raging bull doesn’t need asphalt underneath it. It just needs a driver and determination. Emerging out...
CARS
Top Speed

Watch: When Honda Made a 50cc Race Bike That Would Do 115 MPH

When the Japanese came into Grand Prix motorcycle racing in the late 1950s, no one could have foreseen what a dominant force it would become, not only in racing but in motorcycling in general. And certainly, no one could have foreseen the engineering that would go into the bikes. The...
CARS
Autoweek.com

1962 Chevrolet Corvair and Corvette Ideal for Two-Car Household

The General's Chevrolet Division introduced the innovative Corvair compact for the 1960 model year, and sales were strong for the first few years. Then the more "traditional" front-engined Chevy II came along and, well, you know the rest of the Corvair story. Here's a full-page magazine advertisement for the 1962 Corvair Monza, touting its off-road abilities and such standard features as a heater, seat belts, and dual sun visors.
CARS
yankodesign.com

Cybertruck inspired Tesla Model M bike is a bossy café racer

This striking café racer bears the definitive character of the Tesla clan with its sharp aesthetics and bossy stance. Be it the agonizingly close to reality Cybertruck dream, or the edgy charisma of the café racers, motorheads find it hard to resist such machines that inspire automotive designers to move ahead with their future iterations of automotive blueprints. The exponential population rise and the multifunctional transportation trend, have triggered an efficient and eco-friendly means of personal commuting. Motivated by this vision, designer Víctor Rodríguez Gómez has created the design for a Tesla-inspired electric bike which is the right mix of a trendy, yet retro fashioned two-wheeler.
CARS
Engadget

Harley-Davidson made an electric mountain bike without front or rear suspension

Harley-Davidson's Serial 1 brand unveiled its latest ebike model on Tuesday, and it's something of a head-scratcher. The company describes the Bash/Mtn as a mountain bike, but unless you have the technical skills to go , you probably don’t want to take its newest ebike on anything but the most forgiving single-track.
TRAVEL
Motorious

1967 Chevy II Nova SS Up For Grabs

This car could be the perfect project for any collector, show-goer, or racer!. The mid-1960s were a great time for the A-body muscle cars that we all know and love, such as the Chevelle and impala. These vehicles will live on as icons of their generation because of their innovative style and high horsepower V8s, but there is one car that many people don't discuss when thinking of the early '60s. You may know the Nova name from the second generation, but the vehicle didn't always boast the curvy design in the late '60s and early '70s. This particular Nova is a remarkable performance automobile that kickstarted the GM domination of compact muscle cars. So what makes this insane vehicle such an excellent purchase for any automotive enthusiast interested in the early Nova?
TACOMA, WA
topgear.com

Here are some of the fastest road-legal production cars of all time

Bit of a hollow victory, this one. The Velo was the first true production car, which made it the fastest by default. But following that logic, it was also the slowest. And, simultaneously, the most and least likely to, say, become self-aware and enslave humankind or train as an architect.
CARS
Top Speed

Why is Honda Bringing Back the ST125 Dax?

In the beginning, Honda made its name with the Super Cub, before changing the face of motorcycling with the CB750 of 1969. What followed in the next decades was some of the most inventive engineering in motorcycling and yet, into the 2020s, most of its energies seem to be directed towards resurrecting past ’novelty’ bikes.
CARS
insideevs.com

Harley-Davidson Introduces Second Generation Serial 1 E-Bikes

Serial 1, Harley-Davidson's standalone independent electric bicycle company, has been operating for over two years now. For their elegant appearance and high-quality construction, the first generation motorcycles received virtually unanimous praise. Now, the business is returning to reveal its second generation of e-bikes, citing a new cooperation with cutting edge technology from Google Cloud.
BICYCLES
Interesting Engineering

A DIY man built his own yacht with scrap materials in just 90 days

If you're a fan of DIY projects that seem too good to be true, you're in for a treat. In this video, a Vietnamese man, who has a YouTube channel called Mr HỒ Thánh Chế, finds an engine from a wrecked boat that most people would deem unsalvageable. However, as a DIY-enthusiast who doesn't shy away from a challenge, he decides that the engine seems salvageable enough and undertakes a journey in which he builds his very own DIY yacht over the next couple of weeks.
YOUTUBE
Top Speed

When American Muscle Cars Invade The German Autobahn

Ever wondered what a true-blooded American muscle car can do on an open stretch of highway with no speed limits? Well, the following videos that I’ve put together will give you an idea of what exactly it feels like to go flat out on the German Autobahn. The cars in question aren’t your base- or mid-spec models, but some of the most potent versions from the big three with proper burly V-8s under the hood.
CARS
topgear.com

Toyota GR86 review

Prettier, torquier and keener handling than a GT86, but no bigger, heavier or more complicated. Toyota’s built a modern classic So-so interior materials and screens, engine’s gruff charisma is an acquired taste. Sold out faster than Glasto tickets. Petrol powered sports-car wise, this is possibly the last dance....
CARS
MotorAuthority

Watch the Mercedes-Benz EQG EV complete a tank turn

Ever since Rivian demonstrated an R1T prototype completing a so-called tank turn, where a vehicle is able to turn on the spot—a full 360 degrees—by spinning the left and right wheels in opposite directions, made possible by the R1T's four electric motors, we've seen other automakers either launch or hint at similar novelties.
CARS
topgear.com

The P25 Subaru Impreza restomod will cost £552,000

Confirmation that Prodrive’s very special car will have a very special price. Skip 1 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. The P25 restomod will cost £552,000, Prodrive has confirmed to TopGear.com. And to pre-empt your next thought, no, you don’t need both kidneys anyway. Big...
CARS
Robb Report

This New 88-Foot Superyacht Concept Is Designed to Be as Aerodynamic as a Supercar

Click here to read the full article. Supercars and superyachts are not so different. Both sleek machines are synonymous with luxury and high design. They require a high level of craftsmanship and deep pockets, too. Now Naval Yachts is looking to bring the two even closer still. The burgeoning Turkish shipbuilder, which began in 2008 as a design studio before opening a boatyard in Antalya two years later, has just unveiled a new concept inspired by the aerodynamics of the world’s fastest cars. “We took some touches from Lamborghini,” the co-owner of Naval Yachts, Barış Dinc, told Robb Report via email. To that...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS

