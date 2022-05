A Jamestown man is facing drug possession charges after a report of two suspicious persons on the back porch of a residence in the village of Falconer. State troopers and Ellicott Town Police officers responded to the call on Sunday and located 37-year-old Eric Lundsten. They were unable to locate the second individual. Troopers say Lundsten allegedly drove to the residence on a suspended license and he was in possession of a glass pipe containing methamphetamine residue, two loaded needles containing heroin and a digital scale containing drug residue. Lundsten has been charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7th degree, criminally using drug paraphernalia 2nd and aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd. He was processed at SP Jamestown and issued tickets.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO