WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — An unexpected act of kindness has gone a long way for a Washington County family. Tami Avolia lost her son, Travis Larson, in a shooting in 2017, one week after learning he was expecting a baby girl. "He didn't just take my son. He took my best friend. He took his daughter's daddy away. She never got to meet him," Avolia said. "A week before, we were celebrating the gender reveal party. He was so excited he was having a little girl." This past April, Avolia said she wanted to do something special to celebrate her...

WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO