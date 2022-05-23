ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Polo's Mercado named lead coach for Team USA Born in 2005 Futures Youth National Team

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown men's and women's water polo head coach Felix Mercado has been selected as the lead coach for Team USA Born in 2005 Futures Youth National Team, USA Water Polo announced. Mercado returns to Team USA after serving as an assistant coach for Team USA...

Grant named women's soccer director of operations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Head women's soccer coach Kia McNeill has announced the hiring of Amanda Grant as the program's director of operations. "We are excited to welcome Amanda to Brown and have her be a part of the women's soccer program," McNeill said. "She was a standout in the interview process, and her references really sang her praises in terms of her value, professionalism, loyalty, and work ethic. With the success and trajectory our program has had over the years, adding a director of operations was imperative to the continued growth and evolution of our program. Amanda has already been a tremendous asset in the office, and a great addition to our staff. I look forward to our collaboration and continued work together as we begin preparation for another great soccer season."
