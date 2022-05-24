Heinz History CEO to speak at Rotary meeting

Jack Cohen, Butler County Tourism & Convention Bureau president, is next in line to fill a leadership role with the local branch of the Rotary International organization. Starting at the beginning of July, Cohen will become the district governor of Rotary International District 7280, a region that includes Butler County but stretches as far up as Erie and encompasses 42 different Rotary clubs.
CRANBERRY TWP — Cranberry’s next Manager’s Coffee series event will focus on “The Perks of Parks.”. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the community garden at UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park, and will feature discussions on all things parks, including what new improvements are on the horizon for Cranberry’s parks system.
What a whirlwind of heartwarming events last weekend turned out to be!. Butler County residents showed up for each other by sharing knowledge, resources and thanks for their friends and neighbors at the Flower and Food Fest, Evans City Police bench dedication and fundraiser for Stephen Miller. Good spirits and generosity flowed freely, and it was an honor to witness.
Community Day in Prospect will include a Memorial Day parade beginning 11 a.m. on Main Street. Included in the parade will be the Prospect Borough-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, and various vendors and activities will be available during the remainder of Community Day, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Saxonburg’s...
Carol A. Bosancic Lindner, 84, of Cranberry Township, passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, while under the care of Concordia of Cranberry and Concordia Villa of St. Joseph in Baden. She was born Dec. 5, 1937, in Rochester. Carol was a longtime member of Hope Lutheran Church in Cranberry Township.
Free Family Entertainment — Butler County Parks and Recreation hosts free family entertainment programs that begin at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday over the summer starting June 9 at the Odd Fellows Gazebo. For information on the schedule of programs, visit bcpr.recdesk.com. Yoga/Cardio Classes — Every Monday and Wednesday until...
JACKSON TWP — Rain and gray skies weren’t nearly enough to stop the Seneca Valley class of 2022 from celebrating their graduation Thursday. Despite wet weather for part of the ceremony, the seniors filed into NexTier stadium to an audience of proud parents, siblings, extended family and friends.
CRANBERRY TWP — Supervisors next week will consider a large residential development after hearing testimony from two residents during a Thursday public hearing. The Board of Supervisors will consider approving land development, subdivision and conditional use applications with respect to the Crescent development, a proposed residential and commercial complex near the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex with 790 residential units and 9,300 square feet of “non-residential uses.”
The following numbers on the COVID-19 pandemic were compiled from news releases from the state Department of Health and Butler Health System. COVID-19 statistics from Wednesday through Tuesday are:. Butler County. New cases: 453. Confirmed cases: 34,562. Probable cases: 11,358. New deaths: 4. Deaths: 748. Butler Memorial Hospital. Inpatients: 14.
Butler County commissioners took wary steps Wednesday toward adding youth e-sports to its Parks and Recreation programming. Commissioners voted unanimously in favor of signing on GGLeagues of Missouri City, Texas, as an independent contractor which intends to provide the leagues. Financially, the department would gain 30% of registration dues. Parks...
Throughout warmer months, Butler County venues open patios or parks to local bands. Here are a few places and events where you can expect to hear music from your friends and neighbors. Events like the Big Butler Fair and Butler Farm Show always have a slew of locals jamming to...
Hosted by the YMCA, the car cruise will feature a 50/50, basket raffles, and a DJ. The Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival is a premier annual event that attracts Jeep enthusiasts from all over the world. The festival is a Jeep-only event. All drivers must be at least 18 years of age. All Jeeps must be registered and have current liability insurance that is valid during the Festival dates to participate in any Festival activities.
Butler County officials confirmed Wednesday that undated mail-in ballots received during May’s primary election are not reflected in current election result figures. “We’re going to follow the law and not count undated ballots,” said County Commissioner Kim Geyer, elaborating on the decision made by the county Bureau of Elections.
ADAMS TWP — On June 1, the Mars Area Class of 2022 members will celebrate the end of their journey through the public school system at a graduation commencement ceremony. But on Wednesday, the graduating seniors went on a journey of a different kind, walking through the halls of each Mars Area School District building — the Primary Center, Elementary, Centennial, and Middle schools — to reminisce on the years passed by in their past classrooms.
——— Sara L. Blyth, 91, of Adams Township, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Joseph William Checkan, 53, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, May 11, 2022, in Ooltewah, Tenn. ——— Carole Smith Dickson, 77, of Gibsonia, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Good Samaritan...
Moraine State Park offers a plethora of activities during the summer months, but none so niche as stand-up paddle boarding. Ian Smith, owner of SurfSUP Adventures, said Moraine State Park is a busy location for the paddle board tour company. With 12 years experience on Lake Arthur, they offer eco-tours, glow-in-the-dark tours, and group tours during the summer season.
We’re all excited to get some fresh air and feel the heat of the sun. Check out these parks for fun family outings!. Adams Township Community Park, 698 Valencia Road, Mars, PA 16046. Butler City. Butler Memorial Park, 100 Memorial Drive, Butler, PA 16001. Ritts Park, McKean Street, Butler,...
Foodie Fridays and Moon Markets have returned to downtown Butler this summer, kicking off May 20 with three remaining events scheduled every third Friday of each month through August. Future dates are June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19. Both events occur simultaneously from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Foodie Fridays...
The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Training and Education announced expanded opportunities in law enforcement education for those between the ages of 15 and 18. Applications are being accepted for The Hill Impact Program, which has expanded to two locations including the PSP Southwest Training Center in Greensburg. The free...
All PennDOT driver license and photo centers, including the Pointe Plaza location in Butler Township, will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov.
