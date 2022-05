Some libraries have fish, some maybe a hamster or reptiles. Jackson County Public Library in Ravenswood has furry friends. Page Turner and Clive Cussler, named after a famous author, have been the “house cats” for about a year now. Greeting patrons and providing a little extra cuddling when needed, they seem to get along with everyone just fine.

RAVENSWOOD, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO