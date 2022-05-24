Summer wine walk planned

With 71 pizza shops per every 100,000 people and pizzas that are “a vessel for cheese”, Rent.com recently named Pittsburgh as the second-best pizza city in the country. But we know there is much more to a slice here than cheese. Do you prefer a meat-centric pie like Pepperoni Palooza with three types of pepperoni layered with mozzarella AND provolone, a gourmet pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House? Or maybe you’d like a veggie pie with a twist like Red Onion Gorgonzola from Colangelo’s? These are just two of the slices ticket holders will taste at PizzaFest! A Slice of Delish sponsored by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh on June 12, 2022 at East End Brewing.

2 DAYS AGO