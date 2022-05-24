Summer wine walk planned

Foodie Fridays and Moon Markets have returned to downtown Butler this summer, kicking off May 20 with three remaining events scheduled every third Friday of each month through August. Future dates are June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19. Both events occur simultaneously from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Foodie Fridays...
Throughout warmer months, Butler County venues open patios or parks to local bands. Here are a few places and events where you can expect to hear music from your friends and neighbors. Events like the Big Butler Fair and Butler Farm Show always have a slew of locals jamming to...
The Indy 500 is Sunday! If you’re watching at home, it can be fun to watch while drinking a sophisticated drink. The Oakmont bartender Camryn Cramer show us how to make some tasty cocktails in five steps or less. To the Moon. 1.5 oz of Hotel Tango Gin. 3/4...
With 71 pizza shops per every 100,000 people and pizzas that are “a vessel for cheese”, Rent.com recently named Pittsburgh as the second-best pizza city in the country. But we know there is much more to a slice here than cheese. Do you prefer a meat-centric pie like Pepperoni Palooza with three types of pepperoni layered with mozzarella AND provolone, a gourmet pizza from Caliente Pizza & Draft House? Or maybe you’d like a veggie pie with a twist like Red Onion Gorgonzola from Colangelo’s? These are just two of the slices ticket holders will taste at PizzaFest! A Slice of Delish sponsored by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh on June 12, 2022 at East End Brewing.
Inside an Etna kitchen, Olive Beals makes 500 pierogies a week. If you’re picturing a little, old babushka lady, think again. The 28-year-old force behind Polska Laska is a former bartender who dances to techno music while she works. “My mom calls it Club Pierogi,” Beals says with a...
Get acquainted with the 14 new and 33 soon-to-open restaurants, cafes, breweries and bakeries that are popping up as the weather is (hopefully) getting nicer. Find out which ones are breathing new life into familiar locations and which have vegan options. NOW OPEN. Eat to-die-for pies, sandwiches and vegetable-forward meals...
While everyone's debating whether or not a hot dog is a sandwich, we're over here actually enjoying them. We found six local spots to grab a delicious dog, ranging from no-frills hidden gems to ones covered in an obscene amount of toppings. Let us know which hot dog joint we should try next!
CRANBERRY TWP — Cranberry’s next Manager’s Coffee series event will focus on “The Perks of Parks.”. The event is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. June 9 at the community garden at UPMC Passavant Sportsplex at Graham Park, and will feature discussions on all things parks, including what new improvements are on the horizon for Cranberry’s parks system.
Moraine State Park offers a plethora of activities during the summer months, but none so niche as stand-up paddle boarding. Ian Smith, owner of SurfSUP Adventures, said Moraine State Park is a busy location for the paddle board tour company. With 12 years experience on Lake Arthur, they offer eco-tours, glow-in-the-dark tours, and group tours during the summer season.
Community Day in Prospect will include a Memorial Day parade beginning 11 a.m. on Main Street. Included in the parade will be the Prospect Borough-Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department, and various vendors and activities will be available during the remainder of Community Day, which begins at 10 a.m. Sunday. Saxonburg’s...
Temperatures on Memorial Day are expected to rise to 85 degrees. Will your community pool be open? Some public pools have announced their opening dates, but many residents will have to wait until early June for that first dip. Allegheny County, which operates the Boyce Park Wave Pool in Monroeville,...
Pittsburgh fantasy fans will hear from one of the genre’s most successful and celebrated authors when Neil Gaiman presents a talk at Carnegie Music Hall of Oakland. For decades, Gaiman has entranced readers with his imaginative, award-winning tales, many of which have been adapted into film and television shows, including Good Omens, American Gods, and Coraline. Presented by Penguin Bookshop.
After a brief pause due to the pandemic, live music is back in action and this year is already shaping up to be a big welcome back party in the state of Pennsylvania. Keep reading to find out where you can hear live music all Summer long.
The skate park in Cranberry Township is approaching its final days. Officials say that the park is set to close next week in order to make for more parking at the Municipal Center campus. The park’s last day will be this upcoming Monday, and then construction work to dismantle the...
Quaker Valley High School held its prom on May 20. Students participated in the traditional grand march promenade at the high school before heading off to the Pittsburgh Marriott North in Cranberry for dinner and dancing. This year’s theme was “An Enchanted Garden.”
Saint Vincent Summer Theatre will return from a two-year pandemic intermission by presenting two familiar romps from past seasons. The theater’s 52nd season will feature the musical “Nunsense,” running June 14-19; and the popular farce “Lend Me a Tenor,” July 12-17. Performances will be staged in the Robert S. Carey Student Center at Saint Vincent College in Unity.
There's so much to see and do here in Pittsburgh, from chowing down on Potato Patch fries, to touring the Carnegie Museum of Natural History, there's certainly no shortage of cool places to explore. Alternatively, there are dozens of lesser-known, hidden gems to check out around the city.
