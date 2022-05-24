Ravenswood celebrates 130th Commencement

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chris Harbert was two hitless innings into his 2022 pitching debut, but something didn’t feel right. Harbert’s Bridgeport team, the seven-time defending state champions, were already up 8-0 over Lewis County in that early-season game April 4 in Weston. Harbert, a senior who pitched in the 2021 state semifinals, figured to be part of a talented staff poised to make yet another run to Charleston. But suddenly, his arm was giving him trouble.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO