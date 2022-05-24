Ravenswood celebrates 130th Commencement

RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Memorial Day is being observed in Ripley with an 11 a.m. ceremony on Monday, May 30 at the Veterans Memorial on the lawn of the Jackson County Courthouse. Parchment Valley Conference Center director Reverend Frank Miller is the guest speaker with Ravenswood’s Elizabeth Koontz...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Emmanuel Christian School held its graduation commencement ceremony on May 13. Emmanuel Christian graduated two students in the Class of 2022: Brent Dion Knotts, Jr. and Rebekah Gayle Posey. Brent Dion Knotts, Jr. is a volunteer with the Spelter Volunteer Fire Department. He attends...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport senior Emilia Underwood has been cheerleading for most of her life, and she won’t have to stop any time soon. On Thursday, she signed her letter of intent to join the cheerleading squad at Alderson Broaddus in the fall. “It’s something I’ve...
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Doddridge County High School held a commencement ceremony to honor graduates on Sunday, May 22, at Cline Stansberry Stadium. The following is a tentative list of students graduating from Doddridge County High School in May 2022:. Kaden James Anderson, Jaycent Xavier Ash, John...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Music lovers came from all around for an evening of bluegrass music from living legend Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Thursday night. The near-sellout crowd included patrons who made a long drive to get to Clarksburg, including...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chris Harbert was two hitless innings into his 2022 pitching debut, but something didn’t feel right. Harbert’s Bridgeport team, the seven-time defending state champions, were already up 8-0 over Lewis County in that early-season game April 4 in Weston. Harbert, a senior who pitched in the 2021 state semifinals, figured to be part of a talented staff poised to make yet another run to Charleston. But suddenly, his arm was giving him trouble.
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lincoln High School will hold its graduation ceremony on Friday, May 27 at 7:30 p.m. in the gymnasium. Additionally, students participated in a baccalaureate service held May 22 at Jewel City Church and the annual Walk the Halls procession on May 24. The Senior...
SANDYVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — There was an excitement in the air at Gilmore and Cottageville Elementary Schools this past Monday. Students were chattering and looking at the balloon arch and decorations. It looked like a celebration. And that is exactly what it was, a celebration of reading. Read...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — After leading her program to its first-ever sectional title, Philip Barbour’s Sara Simon is the Big 10 Conference softball player of the year, as selected by the league’s coaches. Simon was stellar both as a pitcher and at the plate for the...
Raymon Cunningham, son of William Eli Cunningham and Minnie Ellen Richards Cunningham was born in Big Springs, WV, Calhoun County, on January 28, 1933 and passed peacefully on May 24, 2022 with his children at his side. He was a lifelong learner who valued education for himself and for others....
RIPLEY, W. Va. (WV News) — When Ripley opened its baseball season back in March against Hurricane, the Vikings were soundly beaten by the Redskins, 24-5. The loss did, in fact, sting, but Shane Casto’s crew wasn’t about to let the showdown with the perennial Class AAA power get the best of them.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — Anyone knowing the Wendy Staats of today would not think that she was ever shy and reserved. But that’s exactly how she describes herself as a child and even into early adulthood. “I was painfully shy,” she said. “I wouldn’t even raise my...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An Ohio man has caught a record blue catfish in West Virginia. Steve Price of Lancaster, Ohio, used cut shad bait to catch the fish from a boat Wednesday on the Kanawha River between Buffalo and Point Pleasant, the Division of Natural Resources said in a news release.
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WV News) — These property transfers were recorded in the Jackson County Clerk’s office. Consideration listed when applicable. Laura E. Taylor to Tyler M. Pitts and Jennifer A. Pitts, 2 tracts Fair Havens Woods, Ripley District, $352,000. Nancy A. Brunty to Donald D. Brunty Jr., 1.00...
RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — In life, and certainly in sports, everyone loves a great comeback story. The Ravenswood Red Devil baseball team provided one in the season of 2022. “It was the tale of two seasons,” said head coach and former Ravenswood Class AA first team all-state pitcher...
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kentucky coal company has been found in contempt for failing to submit court-ordered plans to clean up two polluted West Virginia mine sites. U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers issued a contempt order against Lexington Coal Company LLC. Chambers wrote last week that the company “shirked its responsibility to satisfactorily comply” with an order to submit a plan by April 16 to address selenium discharges and other pollution at the sites in Mingo County.
THE EAGLES SOAR: The University of Charleston baseball team enjoyed another banner season in 2022. Robbie Britt’s crew captured both the Mountain East Conference regular season and tournament titles to earn a berth once again in the NCAA Division II Atlantic Regional. UC battled Glenville State University down to...
