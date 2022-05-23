Read full article on original website
Spearfish High School Athletic and Fine Arts Hall of Fame seeks nominees
SPEARFISH — The deadline for the 2023 nominations to the Spearfish High School Athletic Hall of Fame and the Fine Arts Hall of Fame is Jan.. 2. The Athletic Hall of Fame aims to recognize men and women who have excelled through athletic participation, coaching, or contributions to the Spearfish High School athletic program.
Davis named permanent BHSU volleyball coach
SPEARFISH — Padraic McMeel, Black Hills State’s director of athletics has announced the hiring of Bree Davis as the next BHSU head women’s volleyball coach. “Since the end of the 2022 volleyball season, we have been evaluating the volleyball program and the next leader of the program,” said McMeel. “Working closely with the volleyball coach selection committee, we visited with several candidates. In the end, the immense passion and dedication Bree Davis has for BHSU, and the student-athletes in this program was evident, and will be the cornerstone to the future success of this program.
City employees honored for years of service
SPEARFISH — The following Spearfish employees were recognized for their years of service at the city’s holiday party Dec. 9. Service awards recognize five years of service and continue in five-year intervals. The service milestones met in 2022 include:
Spearfish approves rec path agreement
SPEARFISH — On Monday, the Spearfish City Council approved a dedication agreement for the creekside recreation path in the Della Vecchia Addition. The eight-foot-wide portion of the path is adjacent to Spearfish Creek, located behind Sawyer Brewing.
SURF reached new milestones in 2022
LEAD — As the deepest underground laboratory in the United States — and among the deepest in the world—the Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) is home to world-leading experiments in physics, biology, geology, and engineering. SURF’s mission is to advance world-class science and inspire learning across generations. Progress made in 2022 reflects that commitment to both science and learning—all performed with a stellar safety record.
Belle Fourche Public Works to purchase new equipment
BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche City Council members approved the purchase of multiple pieces of equipment.
Cold weather forces basketball cancelations
SPEARFISH — Due the extremely cold weather in the Northern Black Hills, tonight's girls and boys basketball games, Rapid City Stevens at Spearfish and Hot Springs at Belle Fourche have been postponed. The rescheduled dates to be announced at a later date. To read all of today's stories,
Lawrence County awards phase one of 2023 Nemo Road project for $1.4M
DEADWOOD — Following a bid opening at the Dec. 13 Lawrence County Commission meeting, commissioners followed the recommendation of Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema and accepted the lowest responsible bid of $1,401,645 from Western Construction, Inc. for phase one of the 2023 Nemo Road mill and overlay. The project is...
News & Notes
BELLE FOURCHE — Butte County has ceased using an insurance representative, and will continue to do so for a few years. This will save the county between $9,000-$13,000 a month. Their life and health insurance policies will all remain the same.
Deadwood VFD stamps out fire at Gold Country Inn
DEADWOOD — A fire that started in the laundry room at Gold Country Inn was contained to that location by the Deadwood Volunteer Fire Department and other responding agencies Monday. Sandy Glover, public information officer with the Deadwood department, said the call came in at around 4:30 p.m. reporting...
Black Hills Energy offers tips to prepare for the cold weather
RAPID CITY — The weather forecast this week contains the potential for sub-zero temperatures across the Black Hills Energy service territory. Black Hills Energy professionals are monitoring the system and are prepared for any effects the weather may have on system infrastructure.
Residents ‘Light Up Deadwood’
DEADWOOD — Looking for an in-car activity that’ll help break up the winter storm blahs? Then it’s time to take in the “Light Up Deadwood” contest winners, announced Tuesday by the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Initiative (MSI). “Some of our residents get...
Council praises Sturgis crews for storm response
STURGIS — Sturgis Police Chief Geody Vandewater was seen digging out cars to make way for emergency vehicles during the major snowstorm last week. That was just one of the examples of city crews, businesses, and residents who all went above and beyond their call of duty to help each other during the storm, and members of the Sturgis City Council made sure to recognize them for their hard work.
Crash prompts road closure
A semi truck crashed early this morning on Interstate 90. It left the roadway and is temporarily blocking Dolan Creek Drive in Sturgis.
2 vehicles destroyed in Spearfish car dealership fire
SPEARFISH — Two vehicles were destroyed in a vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon. At 3:41, Spearfish fire fighters responded to 321 Heritage Dr., the Auto Choice auto dealership, to a report of a vehicle on fire.
Bad road conditions prompt no travel advisory
SPEARFISH — The South Dakota Department of Transportation is cautioning that no travel is advised on part of Interstate 90. From the Wyoming state line to one mile west of Piedmont Exit 46 there is no travel advised and reduced speeds on I-90.
Box Elder man sentenced in drug case
DEADWOOD — A local man stopped for speeding 99 mph in a 75-mph zone and found to be in possession of a significant amount of marijuana was sentenced Dec. 8 by 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kristopher Gregory Compton, 20, of Box Elder...
Lead won’t close parking on Addie, McClellan streets
LEAD — The city of Lead will not shut down parking on Addie and McClellan streets. On Monday, Mayor Ron Everett and Police Chief Robert Williams told a room full of residents who live on those streets that the decision was made after discussing the matter of access on the narrow roads with those who would have been affected by the closures. Previously, city officials had proposed the idea of prohibiting parking on certain sections of Addie and McClellan, in order to allow room for snow plows and emergency equipment to pass. However, many residents approached city officials with concern that they would lose the only parking they have in front of their houses.
Fire damages Spearfish trailer
SPEARFISH — Fire crews battled wind chills of about -50F Wednesday evening to extinguish a fire in a Spearfish trailer home. Shortly after 4:30 p.m., firefighters with the Spearfish Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at 360 Hillsview Rd.
