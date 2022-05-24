On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his single cell at the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. During a required security check, detention officers found Robert Fore Jr., 40, slumped over and unconscious, HSCO stated. The officers immediately began CPR and he was taken to the jail’s clinic where medical personnel took over. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported Fore to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
