Jefferson County, TX

On the Run seeks your help in finding a fugitive felon

By ANGEL SAN JUAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJEFFERSON COUNTY — It's Monday, and here at KFDM,...

CONROE POLICE INVESTIGATING DEATH ON LOOP 336 -ASKING PUBLICS HELP

Conroe Police Department is seeking public assistance with locating and identifying the driver/owner of the White Ford Truck pictured below. This truck was spotted around the vicinity of the 900 block of N Loop 336 W in Conroe, TX early morning hours of 05/15/2022. Occupants of the truck are possible witnesses of a death investigation that occurred at that time. If anyone has any information about this truck, contact Conroe Police Department at 936-522-3200.
CONROE, TX
Investigation underway after inmate found dead inside Harris County Jail cell, HCSO says

HOUSTON – An investigation is underway after an inmate was found dead in his single cell at the Harris County Jail, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. During a required security check, detention officers found Robert Fore Jr., 40, slumped over and unconscious, HSCO stated. The officers immediately began CPR and he was taken to the jail’s clinic where medical personnel took over. Paramedics with the Houston Fire Department transported Fore to St. Joseph’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
San Juan, TX
Jefferson County, TX
SE Texas teen allegedly had gun at school, to be 'dealt with severely'

A Jefferson County judge has significantly increased the bond for a teen accused of bringing a gun to school late last year in Southeast Texas. Desmond Baltazar on Wednesday sat before a judge for the first time since his arrest -- just one day after the deadly shooting at a south Texas elementary school that left 21 people dead and others hospitalized.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
5/24: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Tyrek Axavier Combre, 31, 421 Penn St. — direct contempt of court; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; four drug possession. Steven Wayne Landry, 49, 402 Macy St. — 12 counts...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot

2 Teens from Louisiana and 1 from Texas Arrested for Allegedly Shooting Multiple Vehicles in a Business Parking Lot. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on May 23, 2022, that on May 22 at approximately 2:00 a.m., CPSO deputies were working an off-duty security detail at a bar on Common Street in Lake Charles when they heard multiple shots fired from a nearby parking lot. Deputies reportedly went to the parking lot after noticing a car exiting at a high rate of speed. Deputies later discovered a firearm and several shell casings on the ground near where the car was seen leaving. A subsequent investigation revealed that the gunfire struck approximately five vehicles.
Driver crashes into south Beaumont market

BEAUMONT — A driver has crashed into a market and the vehicle rolled into the store before coming to a stop. The driver crashed into the Cash Saver store in the 600 block of West Lavaca at about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to Ofc. Haley Morrow, the driver, a...
BEAUMONT, TX

