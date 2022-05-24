S.Korean shares track U.S. futures lower as Snap sell-off stokes growth woes

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

SEOUL, May 24 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, tracking a drop in U.S. stock futures, as a sell-off in Snap Inc raised concerns about how businesses would handle an economic slowdown. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 22.29 points, or 0.84%, to 2,625.09 as of 02:49 GMT.

** After ending Monday firmer, Nasdaq futures lost 1.4%, with traders blaming an earnings warning from Snap Inc which saw shares in the Snapchat owner tumble 28%.

** A drop in shares of Snap deteriorated investor sentiment at a time when there are ongoing global slowdown concerns, Mirae Asset Securities analyst Seo Sang-young said.

** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics and peer SK Hynix fell 1.77% and 3.10%, respectively, while battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 0.46%.

** A key measure of inflation expectations among South Koreans rose in May for a fourth consecutive month to its highest in nearly a decade, a central bank survey found.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 191.1 billion won ($151.21 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,265.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.09% lower than Monday.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,265.0 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,264.8.

** The trading volume during was 497.52 million shares. Of the total 928 traded issues, 234 rose.

** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 105.48.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.015%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.4 basis points to 3.253%. ($1 = 1,263.7900 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Youn Ah Moon; Editing by Rashmi Aich)