It’s no secret that real estate prices in the Keys are at an all-time high. Apparently, the same goes for lighthouses. In bidding wars that quickly narrowed to contests between two bidders, auctions for the Sombrero Key Lighthouse, Carysfort Reef Lighthouse and American Shoal Lighthouse all ended within one week of one another. Though the Sombrero Key Lighthouse originally opened with the closest auction end date, the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA)’s auction rules allowed bidders to extend each auction for 24 hours with every subsequent bid past the auction’s original end date.

MARATHON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO