Congress & Courts

State Sen. Carla Nelson hopeful for a special legislative session

KIMT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNelson says there are several items lawmakers need to finish...

Lootpress

Senator Robert Karnes Praises Heroic Actions of Law-Abiding Gun Owner

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Senator Robert Karnes, R-Randolph, a member of the West Virginia Senate Conservative Caucus, is praising the heroic actions of a woman who was able to stop a potential mass shooting in Charleston last night by exercising her right to constitutionally carry a firearm. On Wednesday...
CHARLESTON, WV

