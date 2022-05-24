ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Newsom warns of mandatory water restrictions if Californians don’t cut back

By Sharon Udasin
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HFL2b_0foA5m3e00

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) warned Californians on Monday that mandatory water restrictions might be in store this summer if they don’t significantly reduce consumption.

“Every water agency across the state needs to take more aggressive actions to communicate about the drought emergency and implement conservation measures,” Newsom said during a meeting with leaders from the state’s largest urban water suppliers.

Last July , Newsom declared a drought emergency and called upon Californians to voluntarily cut their water use by 15 percent. But by the end of March 2022, after the state failed to meet this goal, the governor issued an executive order asking local agencies to boost their response to the ongoing drought, according to his office.

The governor said that local water agencies have pushed for increased flexibility on water conservation and drought response according to regional water needs, arguing that such approaches would be more effective than statewide mandates.

While Newsom acknowledged that he embraced this approach, he called upon water agencies on Monday to step up their efforts amid extreme drought conditions.

If this localized conservation strategy fails to prove sufficient this summer, Newsom warned that the state could be forced to enact mandatary restrictions.

California’s State Water Resources Control Board is set to vote on a statewide ban on watering non-functional turf in commercial, industrial and institutional settings on Tuesday, the governor’s office noted.

The vote will also include a measure requiring local agencies to implement water use restricts, amid the possibility that supplies could be 20 percent lower as a result of extreme weather, a statement from Newsom’s office added.

“Californians made significant changes since the last drought but we have seen an uptick in water use, especially as we enter the summer months,” Newsom said. “We all have to be more thoughtful about how to make every drop count.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

Related
abc27 News

Electric in PA increasing up to 45% beginning June 1

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) is warning consumers that most utilities will be adjusting their prices for electricity generation as high as 45 percent. On June 1, many non-shopping (default service) customers will see “sharp increases” in their electric bills ranging between 6 percent and 45 percent depending on their […]
abc27 News

Bipartisan bill aims to end juvenile fees, fines in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State lawmakers are hoping to keep young people out of the juvenile justice system. A bipartisan bill was just introduced in the Senate to end juvenile fines. Once you get into the juvenile justice system, it can be hard to get out. “A lot of youth are being arrested in brought […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Midstate healthcare workers push for proper funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Several caregivers from across the State of Pennsylvania came together at the Capitol in downtown Harrisburg to call for lawmakers to fight for proper funding for long-term care facilities. They say, without it, some potential residents could be turned away from nursing homes. Healthcare advocates say the COVID-19 pandemic has taken […]
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
abc27 News

Pa. Senators Casey and Toomey calling for gun legislation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. senators are reacting to the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, trying to find common ground to pass some kind of gun legislation. It takes 60 votes in the U.S. Senate for legislation to pass. That means Democrats need 10 Republicans on their side, something that hasn’t happened in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa Senate race: Dept. of State orders Oz-McCormick recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman has ordered a recount of the Pennsylvania Republican U.S. Senate race between Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick. McCormick and Oz remain within less than 1,000 votes of each other and within the 0.5% needed to trigger an automatic recount. According to Chapman, all […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Recount cranks up in Pennsylvania’s GOP primary for Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With just 910 votes separating the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate, counties were preparing Thursday to start the recount between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick. At least seven counties — Bedford, Clinton, Crawford, Lehigh, Montour, Tioga and Warren […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Pa Sen. Race: Timeline for a potential Oz, McCormick recount

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate primary election has come and gone, but a winner has yet to be projected for the Republican race with Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick within less than a thousand votes of each other. With more than 1.2 million votes cast, Oz and McCormick traded places back and forth […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf, Pa. lawmakers react to deadly Texas mass shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Texas community continues to grieve the loss of 19 children and two teachers. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman entered a single classroom at a Ulvade, Texas elementary school and opened fire. Law enforcement officers broke into the classroom and killed the gunman who was using an AR-style rifle. Other students […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Court battles go down to count deadline in Pa. Senate race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former hedge fund CEO David McCormick went to Pennsylvania’s highest court Tuesday in an eleventh-hour bid to help him close the gap in votes with celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s neck-and-neck Republican primary contest for U.S. Senate. McCormick’s request for the state Supreme Court’s intervention came less than […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

After primary, Mastriano rejoins closed Senate GOP meetings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fallout from last week’s primary election has been playing out in the Pennsylvania General Assembly in recent days, including punishment for two lawmakers who worked to unseat fellow incumbents. In the Senate, GOP gubernatorial nominee Sen. Doug Mastriano was allowed back inside the Republican caucus’ closed-door meetings Monday. Mastriano, R-Franklin, had […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Water Conservation#Californians
abc27 News

Midstate pediatrician provides advice for formula shortage

(WHTM) — The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant shortages of baby formulas in stores across the country and in Pennsylvania. A recent recall of formula products over contamination concerns has worsened the shortage and shelves may not be restocked for a few more weeks. Experts across the nation have come forward with advice, tips and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
abc27 News

abc27 News

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy