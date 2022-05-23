ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

LA City's Mini-Mask Mandate, Still

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, to no one’s surprise, will reach $300 million in box office ticket sales in just 11 days, according to someone familiar with blockbusters. That's a lot of unmasked assembling. Even, Brian Monahan, the attending physician to the United States Congress, said in February that...

The New Norm?

And Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, the US representative from Queens, mused on twitter, "Why even be in Congress if you don't believe in doing your job." The scourge of gun violence arises from a blending of a devious cultural defect with the venality of "elected office." The word 'venality', for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Why Is Housing So Expensive In Los Angeles?

Many people can no longer make ends meet, so they move to areas with cheaper housing, end up living in overcrowded conditions, or are priced out of housing and become homeless. To make sense of these trends, we need to understand the underlying reasons for LA’s soaring housing costs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Understanding LA's out-of-control homeless issue

LOS ANGELES - Homelessness in Los Angeles is a complex issue that's been around for decades. Many have tried to fix the problem, but the numbers increase year after year. FOX 11's new documentary Lost Angeles: City of Homelessness takes a look at the roots and causes of homelessness, arguably the largest issue currently facing Angelenos.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Classes resume after latest campus mass shooting

DOWNEY - One day after a tragic shooting at a Texas elementary school that killed 19 students and two teachers, campuses opened their doors as usual Wednesday across the Southland, with some under a closer watch from law enforcement hoping to offer some assurance of safety to students, parents and staff.
DOWNEY, CA
Second effort to recall Catherine Alvarez now underway

DOWNEY - A second effort to recall Downey Mayor Pro Tem Catherine Alvarez is officially underway, organizers announced in a news release. More than 4,000 residents of Downey’s District 3 signed a petition to recall Alvarez earlier this year but the recall came up 35 signatures short. Organizers said...
DOWNEY, CA
LA County reports over 6,000 new COVID cases for the first time since February

Los Angeles County reported 6,245 new COVID-19 cases Thursday marking the first time the county has reported over 6,000 cases since February 3.The 6,245 new infections bring the county's total caseload to 2,955,954.The county also reported nine additional COVID-related deaths. As of Thursday, there were 429 COVID-positive patients being treated in county hospitals.Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the county's current rate of virus-related hospital admissions is now 4.5 per 100,000 — double the rate from a month ago — and the rate of staffed beds occupied by COVID patients is currently 2.3%. "If we continue on the current trajectory we...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
I-5 project planned to address growing traffic problems

Traffic is expected to get worse. The Interstate 5 North County Enhancements Project, according to project representatives, looks to address the problem. During an online briefing Tuesday presented by the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corp. and the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce, project officials outlined freeway enhancements in a five-year plan and where the entire project stands today.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
You Simply Should Not Believe Anything Rick Caruso Says

Anti-abortion developer Rick Caruso is running for mayor to “clean up LA.” His meaningless tagline runs as a thread throughout his bold blanket policy promises. Caruso is the lone billionaire running for mayor this cycle, and he’s able to self-fund his campaign (so far, he’s spent around $23-$25 million of his own money). If you live in LA, you’ve probably seen one of the ubiquitous TV and digital ads, mailers, or yard signs, often illegally placed in public medians (which is an ethics violation), that his personal fortune has afforded him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alhambra: Mandatory Water Conservation Measures To Take Effect June 10

ALHAMBRA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The City of Alhambra will implement mandatory water conservation measures effective June 10, 2022 to help the state save water amid a historic drought. By News Desk. During the City Council Meeting last night, the Council approved an urgency ordinance and a resolution to increase domestic...
Newsom speeding up 12 gun control bills that he calls ‘sensible’.

(Sacramento, CA) — The state of California is fast-tracking 12 gun bills in the wake of the Texas shooting. Governor Gavin Newsom, of course, calls them “sensible.” One bill modeled after the Texas abortion law would allow private citizens to sue firearm manufacturers and distributors. Another bill would require school officials to investigate any threats of a mass shooting and report them to law enforcement. In announcing the plan to move the gun bills, Newsom referenced several high-profile California shootings, including Poway, San Bernardino and the 1989 Stockton shooting at Cleveland Elementary school. Legislative leaders say the same approach to gun laws — which has clearly not stopped gun crimes–needs to be taken by leaders in Washington, D.C.
CALIFORNIA STATE
COVID-19 cases on the rise in LA County schools

Los Angeles County's health director Barbara Ferrer Wednesday voiced her concern as the number of COVID-19 cases at local schools rises.Public Health said there were 5,918 positive cases at L.A. County schools during the week ending on May 15.Of those cases, 4,723 were students and 1,195 were staff members. "While we recognize that many children who test positive experience mild illness, national trends are showing increases in cases and hospitalization rates for children and more concerns about long term impacts of even mild infection in children," Ferrer said."We encourage parents, students, teachers, and staff, during this time of high transmission with the most infectious strains seen to date, to wear a mask when indoors and get vaccinated and boosted when eligible."County health officials also reported 16 school outbreaks during the week that ended on May 21.Meanwhile Wednesday, the county reported an additional 4,202 new COVID cases and six deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals was 410 as of Wednesday, down from 419 on Tuesday. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Valencia U.S. Postal Service Mail Carrier Arrested In Scheme To Obtain Nearly $800,000 In Unemployment Benefits

On Thursday, federal authorities arrested a United States Postal Service (USPS) mail carrier and a Santa Clarita Valley man for allegedly scheming to steal approximately $800,000 in unemployment insurance (UI) funds by using false claims of COVID-related job losses and stealing UI debit cards from the U.S. mail. Stephen Glover,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
SoCal Police Departments Increase School Patrols in Wake of Texas Shooting

Several districts around Southern California promised increased security after an 18-year-old gunman armed with assault rifles fired indiscriminately on 2nd, 3rd, and 4th graders in a Texas classroom Tuesday, killing 19 children and two teachers. As the smiling faces of the shockingly young victims emerged Wednesday, agencies across the region,...
MONROVIA, CA

