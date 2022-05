Grand Theft Auto V is probably one of the few games on the planet that needs no introduction, having been a hit from its launch in 2013 all the way until today, making it one of the most successful games ever released. It’s easy to forget that it was originally released on the PlayStation 3 generation of consoles, with a PS4 remaster soon after. And now, finally, the game has arrived on current gen with a native PS5 version. If you haven’t played it before or want to pick it up for the newest PlayStation console, then you can grab it from Best Buy for only $20, down from $40 and a nice discount for those who may have already bought a copy on a previous console.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 21 HOURS AGO