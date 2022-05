Walleye anglers are having lots of success using jigs and live bait rigs tipped with shiners, especially in 5-15 feet of water. Leeches and crawlers are beginning to turn fish as well. The warmer temperatures at the end of this week should result in an even better bite and more consistent action. Please note that water levels are running extremely high in lakes and rivers near the Canadian border, including within Voyageurs National Park.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO