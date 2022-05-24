All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show at the NYSE

Burberry‘s new TB Summer Monogram collection celebrates the brand’s duality, fusing past and present. Starring in the campaign is model Gisele Bündchen, who poses alongside unreleased portraits of herself, captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango ten years prior. Inspired by a collision of icons, the campaign exudes effortless beauty and sees Bündchen at complete ease. “I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Iango is always a blast. It was so special spending time with everyone, we had so much fun on set,” the model said of the campaign in a press release.
Comments / 0