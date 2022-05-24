All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show at the NYSE

Despite her claims about quitting music back in March, Doja Cat has a new album on the way. In her recent interview with Elle, the artist revealed that she aims to complete her record after The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour. “I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again,” she said. “I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*ck out for a second. I want to disappear for a little bit.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO