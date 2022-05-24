ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

All the Best Dressed Celebrities at Balenciaga's Spring 2023 Show at the NYSE

Hypebae
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemna‘s latest Balenciaga show was filled with buzziness, from the show venue on the NYSE trading floor to the reveal of the house’s adidas collaboration. As expected, some of the hottest celebrities were in attendance to...

hypebae.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Ye and Demna Announce YEEZY Gap "Engineered by Balenciaga" Collection Drop 2

Drop 2 of Kanye West and Demna Gvasalia‘s YEEZY Gap “Engineered by Balenciaga” collection is set to launch soon. Details of the highly anticipated launch have not been disclosed. However, Ye was spotted in an all-black shell pullover silhouette featuring a front pocket and GAP logo. Fans can expect similar designs to what the rapper was wearing such as oversized fits and a black-centered color palette.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Burberry's New Summer Monogram Campaign Stars Gisele Bündchen

Burberry‘s new TB Summer Monogram collection celebrates the brand’s duality, fusing past and present. Starring in the campaign is model Gisele Bündchen, who poses alongside unreleased portraits of herself, captured by photographer duo Luigi and Iango ten years prior. Inspired by a collision of icons, the campaign exudes effortless beauty and sees Bündchen at complete ease. “I was so happy to see Riccardo again after such a long time and shooting with my sweet friends Luigi and Iango is always a blast. It was so special spending time with everyone, we had so much fun on set,” the model said of the campaign in a press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Bella Hadid Is Killing the Red Carpet Game at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid has been winning the red carpet game at this year’s Cannes Film Festival alongside Anne Hathaway, wearing stunning archival designer pieces courtesy of stylist Law Roach. Hadid’s first look was a black Old Hollywood-inspired gown from Gianni Versace‘s Spring/Summer 1987 collection paired with a sleek, wet bun....
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Bella Hadid Stuns in Old Hollywood-Inspired Versace Number at Cannes Film Festival

Bella Hadid has once again slayed her red carpet look for the Cannes Film Festival. The model attended the annual event for the screening of The Innocent. Styled by Law Roach, Hadid donned an Old Hollywood-inspired strapless black gown from Gianni Versace‘s Spring/Summer 1987 collection. The mermaid silhouette arrived with a dramatic drape at the waist, which transformed into a large bow at the back. Roach completed Hadid’s look with Chopard jewelry and Le Silla heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Alexa Demie
Person
Chloë Sevigny
Person
Kanye
Person
Teyana Taylor
Person
Christine Quinn
Person
Sora Choi
Person
Pharrell Williams
Person
Candice Swanepoel
Hypebae

Zendaya and Anne Hathaway Are a Power Duo in New BVLGARI Campaign

Anne Hathaway, a newly appointed ambassador of BVLGARI, has joined forces with Zendaya to star in a new campaign for the jeweler. The film, titled “Unexpected Wonders” and directed by Paolo Sorrentino, stars the two actors wearing the house’s classic Serpenti line as they explore the city of Rome. “In the search for wonder,” Hathaway narrates, as Zenadya joins in: “There are no endings.” The two appear in an elegant purple jumpsuit and chic black dress as the clip spotlights pieces from BVLGARI’s collections such as the B.Zero1 and BB.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Womenswear Label Rationalle Drops "Intimate Dialouge" Collection

Founded by Erica Kiang, New York-based womenswear brand Rationalle has just unveiled its latest line, “Intimate Dialogue,” presenting reimagined basics and custom prints in an attempt to dive deeply into the relationship we have with our surroundings. Inspired by the city of New York, the newest collection is...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Instagram To Undergo a Visual Makeover

Instagram has announced that it will be visually revamping its app. The social media platform took to its blog to reveal that its colors, typeface, logo and other brand elements will receive a new look. “Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community,” the company stated.
INTERNET
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Has Landed a New Job as Chief Taste Consultant

Kim Kardashian has landed a new gig in the food department, teaming up with Beyond Meat as the company’s new Chief Taste Consultant. The SKIMS founder joins Beyond Meat’s family of ambassadors including Shay Mitchell, Liza Koshy, Kevin Hart and Snoop Dogg. The reality star made the announcement...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Simi Haze#Balenciaga S Spring
Hypebae

Are BLACKPINK Jennie and BTS V Dating?

Fans are speculating that BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS‘ V are dating. Rumors first surfaced when an image showed the two global K-pop stars allegedly driving together in Jeju. While some claimed that the photo was edited, one anonymous airline employee took to social media to share that they actually witnessed the two traveling together.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Palm Angels Spring/Summer Collection Brings the Tropical Vibes

After making waves with its hype-worthy track suits, the Palm Angels brand has evolved to include buzz-worthy eyewear, fragrances and an expanded womenswear offering. For Spring/Summer 2022, the brand has teases a bevy of products from crossbody bags to cardigans and disco denim. Accessory lovers, take note— the Palm Beach Bag returns in tan and golden yellow alongside an oversized leather and canvas tote. For jewelry, the collection includes shell necklaces, branded dangle earrings and statement sunglasses.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Juicy Couture Relaunches the Iconic Velour Set With Recycled Materials

Juicy Couture launched an all-new recycled version of its iconic velour set with a reinvented logo. Paying homage to the brand’s Los Angeles roots, the new velour set features its signature logo in a slightly more elevated fashion. Classic styles are reimagined with 45% premium recycled velour and 55% organic cotton, offering a more sustainable approach while keeping the brand’s luxurious feel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Guardian

Harry Styles dominates UK charts with new album Harry’s House

Harry Styles has dominated the UK charts with the release of Harry’s House, the fastest-selling album of 2022 so far. Harry’s House reached No 1 with 113,000 copies sold – a number derived from streams and physical sales – and with Styles outselling the rest of the Top 40 combined in the vinyl chart. His previous album Fine Line returns to the chart at No 8, and his self-titled debut is at No 29.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

KARA Teams up With New York-Based Homeware Brand Sohn on Pillow Collection

As part of its Summer 2022 collection, KARA has tapped New York-based homeware label Sohn to create a range of pillows. Bringing together KARA’s specialty in fabric experimentation and Sohn’s taste in unique designs, the collaborative line features a hand-shaped piece and a tetra-inspired offering. Both iterations are crafted from white crystal mesh, upcycled denim and upcycled leather. The denim in particular boasts a patchwork design, while the leather is a bi-product of “the production process where goat and sheep leather cutting remnants are taken from production lines, sorted and placed by hand on to a material backing,” as per KARA’s press release.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Zara x Rhuigi Drop a Literally Perfect Dad Shoe

RHUDE founder and Bally Creative Director Rhuigi Villaseñor and retail giant Zara joined forces for a new label dubbed RHU, a menswear extension dedicated to redesigning the human uniform. The range includes apparel fans would expect from RHUDE, from half zip anoraks, motocross tees and rugby shirts to varsity jackets, denim and knitwear.
APPAREL
Hypebae

Fashion Meets Technology in Gucci x ŌURA Ring Collaboration

Gucci has unexpectedly joined forces with ŌURA to add a high fashion touch to the tech brand’s smart ring. Fusing fashion with technology and health, the collaboration features Gucci’s 18kt yellow gold double-G logo on the black ŌURA ring. The accessory is equipped with the latest Generation 3 technology, which monitors heart rate, temperature and sleep activity for a holistic wellness and self-discovery experience. This data is accumulated on the ŌURA app that analyzes personalized health metrics to better understand the body.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Doja Cat Spills That Her Next Album Will Mostly Focus On Rap

Despite her claims about quitting music back in March, Doja Cat has a new album on the way. In her recent interview with Elle, the artist revealed that she aims to complete her record after The Weeknd’s After Hours Til Dawn tour. “I want to finish this tour up, kill it, and see my fans happy. And then I want to start writing again,” she said. “I’m going to finish this next album, and then I’m going to get the f*ck out for a second. I want to disappear for a little bit.”
MUSIC
Hypebae

The Best Fashion and Beauty Memorial Day Sales This Weekend

Time continues to fly and somehow, Memorial Day is already upon us. If you’re anything like us, your focus is on nabbing the best sales during this (hopefully) warm long weekend. Everyone from Olivia Rodrigo‘s favorite brand Betsey Johnson to Simon Miller is offering their goods at a lower price. Now’s the time to fill your closets with New York-based denim brand Still Here’s one-of-a-kind denim as well as refresh your underwear draw with Gooseberry Intimates’ playfully provocative designs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Meet piéton, Seoul's Newest Designer Footwear Label

Piéton is an up-and-coming footwear label in Seoul that launched its first-ever capsule inspired by “Shape.”. Founded by Jinhee Seo, the brand — which translates to “walking person” in French — creates modern silhouettes with the aim to build confidence in women. Its inaugural release is comprised of sleek shapes and minimal designs, including versatile yet statement-making sandals and mules. Standing out from the “Shape” range is MALMO oblique mule which arrives in “Black,” “Warm Beige” and “Classic Gray,” as well as EMDEN, a mesh ankle-length boot perfect for both summer and fall seasons.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hypebae

Luxury Towel Brand BAINA Taps Skincare Label LESSE for Limited-Edition Release

BAINA, a luxury Antipodean toweling brand, has joined forces with skincare label LESSE on a limited-edition drop. Celebrating self-care, the duo has created an exclusive version of the 100% Organic Cotton Bethell Bath Towel using LESSE’s signature colorway, “Mist” and “Salt.” The elegant, minimalist design is highlighted with stripe detailing.
SKIN CARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy