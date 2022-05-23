ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

One wounded in shooting on Red Sails Drive in East El Paso

By Daniel Borunda, El Paso Times
 3 days ago

A man was wounded in a shooting Monday evening in an East El Paso neighborhood, police said.

The gunman fled after the shooting, which occurred about 6:37 p.m. in the 3300 block of Red Sails Drive near Edgemere Boulevard in the Pebble Hills area, police said.

Luis Carlos Larez-Nuñez, 36, was outside his home when a blue car driven by a woman that he knows and an unknown male passenger drove up, police said. The unknown man shot Larez-Nuñez before he and the woman left the scene.

The wounded man was taken to a hospital for treatment. Police officials said that the gunshot wound did not appear to be life threatening.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Persons Unit are assisting in the investigation. There had been no arrests as of Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting was part of a busy Monday evening for police, including the deaths of two men at a home and a motorcyclist seriously injured in a collision with a truck.

Daniel Borunda may be reached at 915-546-6102; dborunda@elpasotimes.com ; @BorundaDaniel on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: One wounded in shooting on Red Sails Drive in East El Paso

