Breaking the stigma on mental health services

While it’s safe to say that everyone’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, it’s also become clear that certain groups have been more impacted than others. Historically, AAPI communities have been assumed to be a thriving ‘model minority,’ viewed as more highly educated, financially prosperous, and successful compared to other communities of color in the United States. But this harmful and inaccurate stereotype shrouds a far more complex reality. For example, this stereotype ignores the various disparities and structural inequalities that affect different ethnic groups. Furthermore, the collective assumption of AAPI success can also create a kind of internal pressure for individuals to ignore their mental health or other needs in the pursuit of living up to that image.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 21 HOURS AGO