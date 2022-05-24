Breaking the stigma on mental health services

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – With May being mental health awareness month, breaking the stigma on seeking help for mental health issues is important. Maggie Buckley, a licensed clinical social worker at Southeast Behavioral Health, says a lot of people feel as if they need to have a severe mental health...
People who reported in a survey that they felt worried, depressed or lonely had a greater chance of being hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which analyzed survey data from more than 54,000 female nurses and their offspring, was conducted by Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and colleagues. It appears in Psychological Medicine.
Parents, experts and young people shed light on why suicide rates for Black teens and young adults have been alarmingly high—even before the pandemic. This story is featured in the May/June issue of ESSENCE. Jamal Clay was the type of child who always wanted to help people. He was...
The COVID-19 pandemic and the isolation it imposed took a dramatic toll on kids' mental health, increasing the demand for services in an already overburdened system. As a result, many kids found themselves being "boarded" in emergency departments as they awaited care, according to a new study conducted at Boston Children's Hospital. The average wait was nearly five days without specialized treatment.
Allergies are very widespread. According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, more than 50 million people experience allergy symptoms every year. on a person’s mental health. Why is this the case, and how can the medical community expand the conversation to avoid stigmatizing allergies?. An allergic reaction...
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. In March, former Ohio State football player Harry Miller sparked a national conversation when he revealed he would no longer be playing...
If you've been following the news, you've likely come across the defamation lawsuit involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Most recently, Heard's diagnosis of borderline personality disorder has come to light during the trial. How that affects the outcome of the lawsuit, we'll see. But maybe you're wondering, what is borderline personality disorder? You're not alone.
Alprazolam, which is available under the brand name Xanax, is a form of benzodiazepine. Benzodiazepines are a type of sedative, meaning that they help slow down brain and bodily functions. Xanax is prone to misuse, which may lead to addiction. Xanax is a prescription medication that treats conditions such as...
Bipolar disorder is a mental health condition that leads to severe mood swings. This is usually visible in the form of extreme emotional highs and lows. Sometimes, people can misread the symptoms of bipolar disorder as schizophrenia symptoms. Although bipolar disorder and schizophrenia do have some common attributes, they are two different mental health disorders.
Parental pressure may come from good intentions, but it can hamper a child’s self-esteem. Most parents want their children to be happy and successful. But our own definitions of happiness and success may not ring true for our children. It can be hard to remember that your child is...
Almost two-thirds (64%) of intensive care staff may have experienced a mental health disorder during the COVID-19 winter surge last year, according to a new study led by researchers from UCL and King's College London. A similar proportion of staff said their ability to do their job was impaired because...
While the world may be more accepting of mental health issues, disclosing your mental health condition is still quite a daunting endeavor. However, managing mental health issues while balancing work commitments can be difficult for some. It is no wonder why some individuals feel that discussing these struggles with their employer may be beneficial.
Childhood trauma can profoundly impact children and teens. Emotional, physical, and behavioral factors can serve as indicators of trauma exposure. Childhood trauma can be overcome with the support of trusted and informed adults. When we think of trauma, most of us imagine endless suffering and pain brought forth by events...
Children, like adults, experience fear and anxiety from time to time. These feelings usually resolve when the stressor or trigger has passed. But for some children, fear can be excessive and have a significant effect on their life. Fear of harm (FOH) is a collection of symptoms that are thought...
The vast majority of schools returned to in-person learning this year. Experts nationwide believed that businesses and travel opening up, returning to face-to-face learning, and lessening COVID restrictions would improve kids’ mental health. But according to a new survey focused on the mental health of Gen Z students, so far, this hasn't been the case.
While it’s safe to say that everyone’s mental health has suffered during the pandemic, it’s also become clear that certain groups have been more impacted than others. Historically, AAPI communities have been assumed to be a thriving ‘model minority,’ viewed as more highly educated, financially prosperous, and successful compared to other communities of color in the United States. But this harmful and inaccurate stereotype shrouds a far more complex reality. For example, this stereotype ignores the various disparities and structural inequalities that affect different ethnic groups. Furthermore, the collective assumption of AAPI success can also create a kind of internal pressure for individuals to ignore their mental health or other needs in the pursuit of living up to that image.
Data from 44 hospitals in 26 states show that suicide or self-injury and depressive disorders were the primary mental health reasons children received emergency department (ED) or hospital inpatient care after statewide school closures were enacted during the first part of the COVID-19 pandemic. A study published in the May...
Unipolar disorder is a serious mental health disorder affecting 8.4% of the U.S. population. The disorder is more prevalent among women than men, and among younger people (aged 18-25) than older people. In 2020, 14.8 million adults had a severe episode of unipolar disorder, and 66% of people with the disorder were treated.
