Joliet, IL

Joliet School Damaged by Gunfire

959theriver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoliet Police are sharing details after a Joliet school building was damaged by gunfire. On Monday morning at 6:34 am Joliet Police were called to Meadowview Elementary (2501 Mirage Avenue) after...

www.959theriver.com

959theriver.com

More Police Presence at Joliet Schools

Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans is uniquely qualified to help schools beef up their security following the horrific mass shooting at a Texas school this week. Evans has been a policeman for over 28 years and used to be the Safe Schools coordinator with the Cook County Sheriff’s Police. He also worked for a consulting firm that provided education and training to schools and school districts to keep their students and staff safe. Evans says due to an incident 10 days ago at Meadow View Elementary school in which someone fired shots in the area that hit the building, extra patrols were added and now they’re expanding that to include all schools in Joliet.
JOLIET, IL
meteamedia.org

BREAKING NEWS: Student injured in school bathroom fight

A sophomore was injured in a fight in the boys bathroom in the commons during fifth period yesterday. Nobody was seriously injured in the incident, and the victim was able to return home, according to an email sent to Metea Valley parents by principal Dr. Darrell Echols. “The injured student...
AURORA, IL
959theriver.com

Possible Threat Investigated at Plainfield Central High School

Earlier this afternoon, the Plainfield Police Department posted on their Facebook page that there was a possible threat made to the Plainfield Central High School campus. Administration officials immediately took steps to protect the student body and worked with the police department to investigate the threat. It later was found to be unsubstantiated.
PLAINFIELD, IL
abc17news.com

Girl, 8, asphyxiated in home, mom attempted suicide, sources say

CHICAGO (WBBM) — Police are conducting a death investigation after an 8-year-old girl was found dead inside a home in the Uptown neighborhood. Sources said the girl was asphyxiated, and her mother was hospitalized after a suicide attempt. Police said the girl was found unresponsive inside a home in...
CHICAGO, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Joliet, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Joliet, IL
hoiabc.com

UPDATE: 1 arrested in Normal in aggrvated robbery incident

UPDATE 12:36 P.M. - Normal Police say one person was arrested - a man from Chicago - in what police say was an aggravated robbery incident. Malik Alexander-Romello Wilson, 23, was arrested for reckless discharge of a firearm, aggravated robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and criminal trespass to vehicle.
WSPY NEWS

Driver in hayride crash sentenced to six years

The Yorkville woman responsible for a crash with a hayrack ride in 2019 near Plano has been sentenced to six years in prison. 25-year-old Kaitlin Minick, of Yorkville, pleaded guilty earlier this year to multiple counts of driving under the influence. Minick will need to serve 85 percent of her sentence.
YORKVILLE, IL
959theriver.com

Southbound Essington To Close For Emergency Water Main Work

To complete emergency water main work, southbound Essington Road (just north of Jefferson Street) will be closed on Friday, May 27, 2022, starting at 7:00 a.m. The traffic detour plan will affect traffic as follows:. The roads on the east side of Essington Road, south of Glenwood Avenue (Jeffrey Drive,...
JOLIET, IL
959theriver.com

Braidwood Police Investigating the Death of a Man Reported Missing

Braidwood Police have updated the public on a missing persons case from earlier in the month. On May 7, Adam Watts was reported missing, to the Braidwood Police Department. After a long investigation conducted by the Braidwood Police Department along with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office the deceased body of Adam Watts has been located in Pembroke Township in rural Kankakee County. Watts was believed to be in possession of a gold 2001 Chevrolet Venture minivan with Illinois license plates “DF28356” at the time of his disappearance. At this time, the vehicle has yet to be located. Several Search Warrants have been executed in reference to the ongoing investigation and several people of interest have been questioned. Anyone with information about the death of Adam Watts or the location of his gold van are encouraged to call/text/email Detective Sergeant Altiery at 779-249-9092 / [email protected] or Chief Lyons at [email protected]
BRAIDWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Man set on fire in River North

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man was set on fire in River North early Wednesday morning. According to police, the 75-year-old man was laying on the ground, in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue  just before 3 a.m., when another man approached. The offender poured a flammable liquid on him before setting him on fire and running off.Police said a security officer at a building nearby jumped into action and used a fire extinguisher to get the fire out.The 75-year-old man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.No arrests have been made. 
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
959theriver.com

Upcoming Pride Parade In Aurora Bans Uniformed and Armed Officers

Aurora Pride Parade organizers have banned uniformed and armed police officers from marching in this year’s parade. The third annual parade is scheduled for June 12. Organizers are asking that officers who wish to participate do so without showing up in uniform and without bringing weapons. When Aurora Pride issued their statement, they noted that only one law enforcement official had applied to march in the parade.
AURORA, IL
fox32chicago.com

1 killed in multi-vehicle pileup crash on I-294

ROSEMONT, Ill. - One person was killed and 11 others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on I-294 that shut down southbound traffic Tuesday morning near Rosemont. The crash, which involved at least 7 vehicles, happened around 6 a.m. on I-294 near Willow Road, according to Illinois State Police. One...
ROSEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Prosecutors reject carjacking charges, leading a misdemeanor court judge to ask why: ‘The facts of this case sound much more like an aggravated vehicular hijacking’

After hearing a prosecutor detail the allegations against a man who was being charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass to a vehicle on Thursday morning, Cook County Judge Barbara Dawkins was curious. “Is there a reason this defendant is coming though misdemeanor bond court as opposed to felony bond court?” she...
COOK COUNTY, IL

