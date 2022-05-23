ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, AR

Amy Walden, former Paris softball coach and Alma assistant, named head coach at Northside

By Bryant Roche, Fort Smith Times Record
 3 days ago

Coach Amy Walden took Paris softball to its first two state tournament appearances in 2016 and 2017. Monday, she announced a return to Northside as coach after believing Alma was a permanent home.

Most recently an assistant for the Airdalettes under Charla Parrish, the former two-sport athlete played softball for Andy Williams and basketball for the late great Merrill Mankin , taking an approach that emphasized building relationships with the athletes over focusing on win-loss records.

“My biggest thing is to add value to every opportunity that I am given,” Walden said on her coaching philosophy. “That sometimes looks a little different to others, but I want to influence these kids’ lives in a way that inspires them to pursue excellence, not only on the athletic field but also in the classroom and in life and through athletics, teach them those fundamental skills that are necessary.”

Walden served at Paris from 2014-2017, and in addition to serving those three seasons as softball coach, had other roles over that period which included being the cross country coach as well as coaching girls' seventh-grade basketball, junior high girls' basketball and being an assistant girls varsity basketball coach.

From 2017-19, she simultaneously worked at Kimmons Middle School and Northside for Fort Smith Public Schools. Walden was an assistant softball coach for Kelly Nickell at Northside while being the girls' basketball assistant at Kimmons. In the second year of that period, Walden also was a volleyball assistant at Kimmons.

Since then, her Alma tenure has  included coaching seventh- and eighth-grade girls' basketball and she's been an assistant ninth-grade girls' basketball coach, in addition to being Parrish’s softball assistant.

The new position at Northside will be Walden’s second role as a high school head softball coach and first since being at Paris.

Arkansas Softball Postseason Scores: Arkansas Activities Association fast pitch softball postseason brackets and results

Van Buren Softball Feature: How Van Buren softball's ace and catcher's close relationship helps on diamond

Walden was made aware of the job through the Lady Bears’ most recent softball coach and friend David Little, who informed her of his plans to retire at the conclusion of the 2022 season. She initially told the coach that she “wasn’t really interested in it” but told him she would think about it and visited with Fort Smith Public Schools athletic director Michael Beaumont last week.

“It’s honestly been a whirlwind for me and like I said, going through what has happened,” Walden said. “It never was in the plan to return to Northside after I left three years ago but it definitely feels like the right thing right now…”

Northside went 15-13 this season and reached the Arkansas Class 6A state tournament, losing 4-0 to Rogers Heritage in the first round.

Walden said the plan is to also be a health teacher at Northside. She holds degrees in physical education and health from the University of Central Arkansas, along with degrees in middle school math, career development and building level administration.

You can follow Bryant Roche on Twitter @BRocheSports and you can email him at BRoche@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Fort Smith Times Record: Amy Walden, former Paris softball coach and Alma assistant, named head coach at Northside

