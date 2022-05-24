Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt Hits Walk-Off Grand Slam Against Toronto Blue Jays

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt shook off an 0-for-4 day at the plate, hitting a walk-off home run in the 10th inning as the Cardinals won 7-3 over the Toronto Blue Jays.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Ryan Borucki seemed to have hit his target, throwing a 90 MPH slider down and in on a 1-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the 10th inning.

However, his opponent at the plate, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, didn't miss his opportunity on a hanging breaking pitch, sending the Busch Stadium faithful into a frenzy with a walk-off grand slam.

Goldschmidt came into his at-bat having gone 0-for-4 in the game with three strikeouts. Despite him having a rough game to that point, Goldy is a player who will now shy away from the big situations.

A player of his caliber can come up clutch at just about any time and for the Cardinals, his heroics came at just the right time.

It was the fourth-straight win for St. Louis, who improved to 24-18, just 2.5 games behind the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers.

The 34-year old now has seven home runs and 33 RBI on the season. Goldy is second in RBI in the NL behind Pete Alonso of the New York Mets and has one more than teammate Nolan Arenado.

He's currently 13 home runs away from 300 in his career and 40 RBIs away from 1,000, both marks of which he will hit at some point this season.

As of right now, he would be the 153rd member of the 300 home run club and the 292nd member of the 1000 RBI club once he accomplishes both feats.

The last MLB player to reach the 300 HR, 1000 RBI plateau was Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds, who did so in June 2021.

St. Louis has two more games against the Blue Jays in this three-game home series.