Top 15 third basemen from the 2022 Southern Section high school baseball season

Over the next few weeks, we’ll be taking a look at some of the top baseball players in the CIF Southern Section. We started behind the plate , and then moved to first base , second base and shortstop . Now we're onto third basemen.

There are many outstanding third basemen in the Southern Section, but we're trying to narrow down the best of the best! Tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @SBLiveCA and let us know about other athletes worthy of fans’ attention.

TOP 15 THIRD BASEMEN IN SOUTHERN SECTION HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

(The list is in alphabetical order)

Danny Arambula - Yucaipa - 2024

Arambula is committed to LSU. He was a first team All-Citrus Belt League pick this season.

Eric Bitonti - Aquinas - 2023

Bitonti hit .526 this season. The Oregon commit also smashed eight home runs, stole 17 bases, scored 55 runs and had 50 hits and 41 RBI's.

Casey Borba - Orange Lutheran - 2023

Borba is one of the best hitters in the state. The Texas commit batted clean up for the Trinity League winning Lancers this season. In Orange Lutheran's 5-4 quarterfinal playoff loss to Notre Dame, Borba hit a three run home run to send the game to extra innings.

Armando Briseno - Etiwanda - 2022

Briseno is a Long Beach State signee. He helped lead Etiwanda to the Division 2 Southern Section championship this season. In the title game, a 6-1 win over Torrance, Briseno went 1 for 3 with an RBI triple and a walk.

Ethan Hedges - Mater Dei - 2022

Hedges is a USC signee. He hit a home run against Corona at the Boras Classic this season.

Jordan Jaffe - Calabasas - 2022

Jaffe was a second team All-Marmonte League pick this season. He's committed to the University of Richmond.

Eric Jeon - La Mirada - 2023

Jeon hit two home runs for La Mirada this season. On the hill, he posted a 0.58 ERA. Jeon is a Columbia University commit.

Trent Liolios - Newport Harbor - 2022

Liolios is a Northwestern commit. He hit two home runs, scored 20 runs, and had 20 RBI's this season.

Eddie Mgdesyan - Sierra Canyon - 2022

Mgdesyan hit an RBI triple in Sierra Canyon's 6-1 playoff win over Simi Valley on May 5th. He's committed to USC.

Vaughn Neckar - Vista Murrieta - 2025

Neckar is one of the top players in the Class of 2025 in California. The LSU commit hit a home run and 16 RBI's this season.

Greg Pierantoni - Notre Dame - 2023

Pierantoni has arguably the best glove on this list. He played the hot corner exceptionally well for Notre Dame this season.

Ethan Porter - Huntington Beach - 2025

Porter is another top freshman. He's committed to Oregon State.

Ryan Skjonsby - Long Beach Poly - 2022

Skjonsby hit two bombs for Long Beach Poly this season. He also has a 4.4 GPA.

Jacob Reimer - Yucaipa - 2022

Reimer will likely hear his name called in this summer's MLB Draft. The Washington commit has won back to back Citrus Belt League MVP's in the last two years.

Landon White - San Dimas - 2024

White is committed to Arizona State. He hit three home runs for San Dimas this season in addition to slashing 26 total hits with 23 RBI's.