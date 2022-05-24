Vote: Who was the best third baseman in Southern Section high school baseball this season?

Voting ends Tuesday, May 31st at midnight.

SBLive's Top 15 Southern Section third baseman rankings are out. Now we want your opinion. Who was the best third baseman in the Section this season?

Check out our Top 15 third basemen rankings and cast your vote below. The pole closes Tuesday, May 31st at midnight.

Did we miss someone? Do you disagree with our rankings? Let us know in the comments or hit us up on Twitter or Instagram @sbliveca.

SBLIVE'S TOP 15 SOUTHERN SECTION SECOND BASEMEN

Danny Arambula - Yucaipa - 2024

Eric Bitonti - Aquinas - 2023

Casey Borba - Orange Lutheran - 2023

Armando Briseno - Etiwanda - 2022

Ethan Hedges - Mater Dei - 2022

Jordan Jaffe - Calabasas - 2022

Eric Jeon - La Mirada - 2023

Trent Liolios - Newport Harbor - 2022

Eddie Mgdesyan - Sierra Canyon - 2022

Vaughn Neckar - Vista Murrieta - 2025

Greg Pierantoni - Notre Dame - 2023

Ethan Porter - Huntington Beach - 2025

Ryan Skjonsby - Long Beach Poly - 2022

Jacob Reimer - Yucaipa - 2022

Landon White - San Dimas - 2024