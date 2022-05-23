ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monday's high school scores: Lynch leads Taunton softball over Milford

By Cameron Merritt, The Taunton Daily Gazette
 3 days ago

MILFORD — It was another all-around solid outing for Taunton softball Monday.

The Tigers shut out Milford 7-0 on the road in Hockomock League action to improve to 14-3 overall.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U6VhR_0fo9x3jr00

Angie Lynch led the way at the plate for Taunton going two-for-four with two runs and four RBIs while Kaysie Demoura went three-for-four with a run and an RBI and Kyleah Plumb went two-for-four with two runs.

In the circle, Taunton's two pitchers combined for the one-hit shutout, with Cate Larson earning the win after going two innings giving up a hit and striking out one while also hitting a home run in her sole plate appearance. Liv Mendonca looked strong again as she tossed five perfect innings in relief striking out four.

The Tigers return to action Wednesday when they host Bishop Feehan.

Captain Falcon: Dighton-Rehoboth's Eliana Raposo is a leader, on and off the field

Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Greater New Bedford 1

The Falcons got the best of the Bears on the road in South Coast Conference action and are now 13-5 on the season.

Eliana Raposo led the way in the circle for D-R as she went all seven innings giving up five hits and a walk while striking out seven. At the plate, Hailey Kelley led the way going three-for-three with a run while Lucy Latour and Maddie Kelley both hit solo home runs in the sixth and Caleigh Cloonan, Skye Harrison, Caitlin Morgado, Morgan Corey and Fia Brown all recorded hits.

The Falcons return to action Tuesday when they host Seekonk in their regular season finale.

Baseball: Seniors have themselves a day as Taunton beats Milford

BASEBALL

Bridgewater-Raynham 6, New Bedford 0

The Trojans shut out the Whalers at home in Southeastern Conference action and are now 13-4 overall.

James Nichols led the way for B-R in their eighth shutout of the season, going six scoreless innings and giving up two hits while striking out seven. At the plate, Nolan DeAndrade and Cam Morrison both went two-for-three with an RBI.

The Trojans return to action Wednesday when they head to Dartmouth to face Bishop Stang.

Bristol-Plymouth 13, Shepherd Hill 8

The Craftsmen beat the Rams on the road in non-league action to improve to 14-2 overall.

Brayden Alves and Colin WIlbur both led the way for B-P with two hits and three RBIs each while Eddie Correia had two hits and two RBIs and Josiah Joyce had three hits.

The Craftsmen return to action Wednesday when they travel to Fall River to face Diman.

Dighton-Rehoboth 7, Greater New Bedford 2

The Falcons beat the Bears at home in SCC action to improve to 12-6 on the season.

Jayden LaFleur tossed a complete game for D-R, striking out four, while Myles Mendoza, Hendrix Pray, Josh Rebello and Ben Miller all had two hits each.

The Falcons return to action Tuesday when they host Seekonk.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bridgewater-Raynham 17, Barnstable 5

The Trojans beat the Red Hawks at home in non-league action to improve to 11-4 overall.

Christian Thornton led the way for B-R with six goals while Evan Costa had four goals and two assists, Ryan Breheny had two goals and two assists and Zach Marvel had one goal and three assists.

The Trojans return to action Wednesday when they travel to Kingston to take on Silver Lake.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Attleboro 7, Taunton 5

The Tigers fell to the Blue Bombardiers on the road in Hockomock League action and are now 1-12 overall.

Cali Melo led the way with three goals while Sarah Clark scored two and Mel Jesus made six saves in net.

Taunton returns to action Wednesday when they head to Sharon.

BOYS TENNIS

Taunton 3, Milford 2

The Tigers beat the Scarlet Hawks in a close Hockomock League contest on the road to improve to 3-16 overall.

Taunton returns to action Tuesday when they travel to Fall River to face Durfee.

GIRLS TENNIS

Bridgewater-Raynham 3, Durfee 2

The Trojans overcame the Hilltoppers at home in SEC action to improve to 7-4 on the season.

Nicoel Kimball started things off right for B-R by winning first singles 6-0, 6-0, while Smitty Sriram and Eily Mitchell won first doubles 6-4, 6-2 and Grace Morris and Catherine Taylor won second doubles 7-4, 6-4.

The Trojans return to action Thursday against New Bedford.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Taunton: Ninth Place at Hockomock League Championship (Saturday)

The Tigers finished ninth out of 12 teams Saturday at the Hockomock League Championship meet at King Philip with 38 total points.

Dmitirus Shearrion was Taunton's best performer of the day as he won the 200 meter with a time of 0:22.44, beating his own previous school record, and was part of the 4x100 meter relay team of Jonathan Trinh, Andrew Jean-Louis, GJ Mualis and himself that won with a time of 0:43.84.

Mualis finished fourth in the 100 meter with a time of 0:11.45 while As-Anael St. Marc finished fifth in the 400 with a time of 0:53.54 and Sam Dennis finished fifth in the two mile with a time of 10:23.

Bristol-Plymouth: Third Place at Mayflower League Championship

The Craftsmen finished third out of eight teams at the Mayflower League Championship at Southeastern Regional with 58 total points.

Wyatt Lee won both the mile with a time of 4:47.81 and the two mile with a time of 10:15.9 while Jake Ambrose won the shot put with a distance of 38'5.25" and finished second in the discus with a distance of 108'2". Jake Chantre finished second in the 800 meter with a time of 2:12.02 while the 4x400 meter relay team of Chantre, Lee, Jordan DePina and Tom Mondeau finished third with a time of 4:01.68.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Taunton: 10th Place at Hockomock League Championship (Saturday)

The Tigers finished 10th out of 12 teams Saturday at the Hockomock League Championship meet at King Philip with 37 total points.

Caelen O'Leary stayed undefeated in the 800 meter this spring as she finished first in the event with a time of 2:22.85 while Nia Mainer-Smith won the 400 meter with a time of 0:58.74.

Emersyn DePonte finished second in the mile with a time of 5:26.08 while the 4x400 meter team of Mainer-Smith, Phylicia Dias, Ava Uhl and O’Leary finished third with a time of 4:16.96.

Bristol-Plymouth: Fourth Place at Mayflower League Championship

The Lady Craftsmen finished fourth out of eight teams at the Mayflower League Championship at Southeastern Regional with 41 total points.

Christele Derogene won the discus with a distance of 86'5.5" and finished fourth in the shot put with a distance of 28'2". Grace Inacio finished third in the 200 meter with a time of 0:28.44 and Nicole Wildgren finished third in the mile with a time of 6:29.06 and third in the two mile with a time of 14:32.94.

Other top five finishes for B-P include Blessing Ibiam finishing fourth in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:19.07 and the 4x400 meter relay team of Jaycee Duarte, Inacio, Melody Lowe and Nicole Wildgren finished fifth with a time of 5:08.8.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Greater New Bedford 3, Taunton 0

The Tigers were swept on the road by the Bears and are now 5-13 overall.

Taunton returns to action Wednesday when they host Xaverian.

Durfee 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 0

The Falcons were swept on the road by the Hilltoppers, 14-25, 13-25, 25-27, in non-league action and are now 4-12 on the year.

D-R wraps up their season Tuesday against Nipmuc.

Taunton Daily Gazette sports reporter Cameron Merritt can be reached at cmerritt@tauntongazette.com. You can follow him on Twitter at @CamMerritt_News. Support local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to the Taunton Daily Gazette today.

This article originally appeared on The Taunton Daily Gazette: Monday's high school scores: Lynch leads Taunton softball over Milford

