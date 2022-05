Costs for the controversial Cardinal-Hickory Creek electrical transmission line have jumped by at least 10% as a result of material price increases and ongoing legal expenses. Meanwhile, opponents of the project have asked a federal court to halt construction while litigation proceeds. ITC Midwest, American Transmission Co. and Dairyland Power Cooperative, the three co-owners of the Cardinal-Hickory Creek line, have notified the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin that the project’s cost will increase by at least 10%. The project previously was estimated to cost $492 million and would run from Dubuque County to Dane County in Wisconsin and go through a federal wildlife refuge at Cassville. The increased costs are largely fueled by material price increases and supply chain issues.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO