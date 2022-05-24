State bureau finds fraud, 5 GOP gov candidates short signatures

The Michigan Board of State Canvassers on Thursday deadlocked over whether five Republican gubernatorial candidates whose petition signatures are in question should appear on the August primary. (May 26, 2022)
A day ahead of a Michigan state board of canvassers meeting, which will determine which Republicans make the ballot in the August primary, News 8 is learning more about the company that allegedly had a hand in invalidating five Republican gubernatorial campaigns. (May 25, 2022)
In the wake of the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 19 children and two teachers, Michigan Senate Democrats tried forcing a vote Wednesday on gun safety measures. (May 25, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Celebrate World Milk Day on June 1st by taking a tour of a Michigan dairy farm! See how dairy farmers care for their calves and cows, community and the environment while producing nutritious and delicious milk. This tour is geared towards early elementary-aged students. For more information and resources for teachers, click here.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Memorial Day is coming up on Monday, May 30, and to honor the men and women who have lost their lives serving our country, several West Michigan groups and organizations will host community events as commemoration. Gather with your family, friends, or neighbors and head to an event nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State troopers are investigating thefts that happened at homes under construction in multiple West Michigan counties. Suspects have stolen power tools and building materials, including roofing, flooring, nails and shingles, Michigan State Police said in a tweet. Items were stolen from homes and buildings...
5:30 pm Update – There is now a new Slight Risk Area (level 2) across N. Indiana and small parts of NE Illinois and extreme SW Michigan. There have tornado warnings west of Chicago in NE Illinois. The Marginal Risk Area comes up to Grand Rapids. SPC says: “Widely scattered thunderstorms… While the parameters are subtle, there appears to be some risk of a few tornadoes across this area, prompting the addition of a Slight Risk.”
