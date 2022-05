LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The 15th annual U.S. 23 Country Music Highway Yard Sale continues through Memorial Day Weekend. It kicked off on Thursday, May 26th, and wraps up on Monday, May 30th, 2022. Starting in Greenup County and running along U.S. 23 through Eastern Kentucky counties, the yard sale ends in Letcher County near the Virginia state border. The event is scheduled to run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

LETCHER COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO