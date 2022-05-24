Reading councilmember says home rule charter, authority of mayor stunting city's growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement:. “There are no right words in a moment like this because words are not what our children and families need—what they need and deserve is action. Parents, teachers, students, and all Americans are gutted and angry that this keeps happening, and they’re right to feel that way. Our divisions have paralyzed us as a nation, and it’s the children who are paying the price with their lives. We owe it to them, to this country we love, to recommit ourselves as relentless advocates for reducing the scourge of gun violence. Sadly, there are too many elected officials who have accepted this uniquely American tragedy as inevitable. But we can prevent this. We can prevent town names from being forever remembered by bloodshed and tragedy; first responders from walking into carnage; parents shrieking after learning their child didn’t survive. And we have the roadmap to do it.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO