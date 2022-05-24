ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

Reading councilmember says home rule charter, authority of mayor stunting city's growth

By David Kostival
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREADING, Pa. – Is the City of Reading's form of government still working?. During its Committee of the Whole meeting Monday, City Council revisited a proposal originally brought up in March to consider forming a commission to study if the home rule charter form of government is still appropriate or if...

COUNCILMEMBER GILMORE RICHARDSON’S BILL TO ACCOUNT FOR CITY’S UNCLAIMED PROPERTY PASSES UNANIMOUSLY IN CITY COUNCIL

(PHILADELPHIA) Thursday, May 26, 2022 – Today, Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson’s bill to account for the City of Philadelphia’s estimated $6 million in unclaimed property passed unanimously in City Council. Unclaimed property refers to funds and or other property owed to individuals or institutions that have been turned over to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania due to a lack of action by the owner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton business owners accuse city of inadequate code enforcement

EASTON, Pa. – Sean and Khanisa Darby, owners of The Pudding Bar in Easton, have had a history of disputes with their building's owner and landlord, but now they are questioning whether the City of Easton has done its part to adequately enforce code in the building. During Wednesday...
EASTON, PA
abc27.com

Pa. legislator stripped of committee seats after endorsing GOP incumbent challengers

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Elections often have consequences, something Pennsylvania State Representative Mike Jones (R-York) is experiencing after the May 17 primary. Jones defied the Republican establishment by endorsing two Republican challengers who ultimately defeated longtime incumbents Stan Saylor and Keith Gillespie in the primary. Jones endorsed competitors Joseph...
YORK, PA
PHILADELPHIA CITY COUNCIL SUBPOENAS PHILADELPHIA PARKING AUTHORITY FOR FINANCIAL, ACCOUNTING RECORDS RELATED TO SCHOOL DISTRICT CONTRIBUTIONS

PHILADELPHIA — Today, Councilmember Helen Gym (At Large) issued a subpoena for Acting PPA Director Dennis Weldon to testify before a City Council Committee Hearing in June and requiring the PPA to share documents relating to the Authority’s finances, accounting practices, and contributions to the City and School District of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Mercury

Primary 2022: McCormick loses challenge to some votes in Berks

The Berks County Elections Board has voted unanimously to dismiss U.S. Senate candidate David McCormick’s challenge to a group of ballots cast in last week’s primary election. McCormick’s campaign had filed the challenge with the board asking that provisional ballots cast after 8 p.m. on May 17 not...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sen. Casey announces grant funding for Berks County Rail Project

U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced a $14,681,397 grant to rehabilitate rail track and bridges in Berks County. A media release says the money will be used to rehabilitate 8.6 miles of rail track and rehabilitate or replace 14 bridges between Boyertown and Pottstown. The federal funding comes from the Consolidated...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County allocates $7.3M for One Montgomery Plaza electrical, HVAC contracts

NORRISTOWN — More than $7.3 million was allocated recently for “mechanical upgrades” to One Montgomery Plaza in downtown Norristown. Members of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners unanimously authorized the contract package during a board meeting last week for electrical and heating, ventilation and air conditioning contractors for the facility located at 425 Swede St. in Norristown.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Lower Pottsgrove Reinstates Video Registry Program

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The township Police Department is restarting a voluntary video surveillance registration program for property owners who have cameras monitoring their buildings and surrounding areas. It hopes they would be willing to give the department access to their video footage to assist in its investigations, or incidents.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
MyChesCo

Houlahan Issues Statement on Colleagues’ Refusal to Pass Gun Violence Prevention Legislation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement:. “There are no right words in a moment like this because words are not what our children and families need—what they need and deserve is action. Parents, teachers, students, and all Americans are gutted and angry that this keeps happening, and they’re right to feel that way. Our divisions have paralyzed us as a nation, and it’s the children who are paying the price with their lives. We owe it to them, to this country we love, to recommit ourselves as relentless advocates for reducing the scourge of gun violence. Sadly, there are too many elected officials who have accepted this uniquely American tragedy as inevitable. But we can prevent this. We can prevent town names from being forever remembered by bloodshed and tragedy; first responders from walking into carnage; parents shrieking after learning their child didn’t survive. And we have the roadmap to do it.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Tilghman Street Bridge finally reopens in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown is finally reunited. The Tilghman Street Bridge is open, after around four years and 25 million in repairs. "Without this bridge it was kind of cut in half and it was difficult to get in and out of this city," said PennDOT District 5 Executive Mike Rebert.
ALLENTOWN, PA
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania’s broken property tax system needs fixing | PennLive letters

Local school property taxes raise $16 billion a year for education. In February 2022, Pennsylvania State Representative Frank Ryan (R-Lebanon County) proposed a bill to eliminate school property taxes. Indeed, the bill would make it illegal for school districts to implement property taxes. But such dramatic action begs the divisive question. Who should pay for the $16 billion in lost education funding?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Mercury

EPA directs $1 million in cleanup funds to Pottstown

POTTSTOWN — Contaminated sites in Montgomery County will benefit from $1 million in funding from the federal Environmental Protection Agency. “The primary target area for the supplemental funds is Pottstown,” according to a press release from the agency. The money is part of $254.5 million in brownfield grants...
POTTSTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Breinigsville fireworks show permanently canceled

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A popular Fourth of July fireworks show is gone for good. The Village of Breinigsville Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular has been permanently retired, announced the Schmoyer family. It was canceled the last two years because of the pandemic. The show was put on annually by...
BREINIGSVILLE, PA
senatorhughes.com

New Study Shows More Than Three-Quarters of PA Voters Support Bipartisan Whole-Home Repairs Act

Philadelphia, PA − May 24, 2022 − Today, Senator Nikil Saval (D–Philadelphia County) held a rally attended by more than 200 housing and energy advocates, community leaders, Pennsylvania residents, and Democrat and Republican legislators from the General Assembly to call for the passage of his bipartisan Whole-Home Repairs Act (Senate Bill 1135).
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Dave McCormick Race Heads into Recount In Pennsylvania Senate Primary

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania’s acting secretary of state ordered a recount in the Republican U.S. Senate primary race. The latest numbers show Dr. Mehmet Oz leads Dave McCormick by a margin of just about 902 votes, but there are still a number of ballots left to be counted. (Credit: Michael M. Santiago/Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/) Statewide, there are 860 undated Republican mail-in ballots that the counties can decide whether or not to include. Bucks County is including 45 of theirs, and on Wednesday, Philadelphia officials said they will add more than 100 votes in their final result. “The 902 vote difference between these two...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

