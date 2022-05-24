Wausau West track and field regional highlights

It’s the end of an era for an iconic Italian restaurant in Wausau, as Angelo’s Pizza Villa prepares to close following more than 50 years in business. For many, Angelo’s was a place to gather after Little League games, after high school dances and football games, for birthday parties and engagement celebrations. It was, for many, the place we first tasted the tang of pizza sauce and the burn of crushed red pepper on our tongues. It was a place where friends and families gathered, drinking endless sodas out of bright red cups, mouths watering while awaiting a piping hot, freshly prepared pie.
