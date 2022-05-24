ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau West track and field regional highlights

By Matt Infield
WSAW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -With state track and field in La Crosse just...

www.wsaw.com

Comments / 0

WSAW

Area athletes qualify for state track and field at Marshfield sectional

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Many area athletes punched their ticket to the state track and field meet in La Crosse next week at the Marshfield sectional. At the Marshfield meet, SPASH’s Roisin Willis stole the show in the 800 meters. She ran a time just under 2:04, winning the sectional in a simple fashion to advance to state for the second time in her career.
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Marshfield, SPASH, Newman Catholic advance to softball sectionals

Marshfield and Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield, SPASH and Newman Catholic softball advanced to sectionals with wins in their respective regional finals. SPASH qualifies for its 14th straight sectional with a 3-0 win over Marshfield, anchored by a home run from Zoe Fink. Marshfield hosted Eau Claire North and...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

D.C. Everest beats Wisconsin Rapids to claim WVC title alone

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a bit of Deja vu for D.C. Everest and Wisconsin Rapids soccer going into Tuesday night. In the regular season finale of 2021, Everest needed a win or a tie to claim the Wisconsin Valley Conference crown. Rapids promptly came into the Trees’ house and won 4-2 to snatch the title away.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

SPASH, Pacelli dominate in regional softball action

PLOVER, Wis. (WSAW) -It was a good day for both home teams from Stevens Point at Woyak Park, as both SPASH and Pacelli score 15-0 victories to advance to regional finals on Thursday. The #3 seed Panthers made quick work of #14 seed Eau Claire Memorial in their regional debut....
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Rapids’ Preston Spray signs with Missouri

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -Wisconsin Rapids senior Preston Spray will continue his wrestling career at the D1 level. The reigning state champion signed to wrestle at Missouri Wednesday at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. Spray qualified for state all four years of high school. This year, he won his...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Park inclusivity allows Antigo man to experience jungle gym for first time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A one-of-a-kind park in Wausau is helping an Antigo man be a kid again. Kyle Crum, 37, was born with cerebral palsy. He recently experienced a jungle gym for the first time thanks to the park’s accessible design and features. At JoJo’s Jungle he said he is able to play with his daughter Madeline, unlike at other parks.
WAUSAU, WI
travelawaits.com

7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Appleton, Wisconsin

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Appleton, Wisconsin, located approximately 100 miles north of Milwaukee and 30 miles southwest of Green Bay, makes the perfect Midwest road trip destination. It sits on the Fox River and features big-city conveniences plus the warmth of a small town. Of course, one of those big-city amenities is the food. When you think of Wisconsin food, things like beer, dairy products, and supper clubs come to mind, and Appleton offers all of them.
APPLETON, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay TV Anchor To receive Major Award

A Maribel resident and news anchor on Channel 2 News in Green Bay will be one of the honorees today (May 26th) at the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes and First Lady Kathy Evers will recognize outstanding volunteers, AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors who’ve gone beyond the call of duty to help our fellow Wisconsinites.
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

UWSP at Wausau announces new leadership

WAUSAU – A new campus executive has been named at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point at Wausau, the university announced today. Ozalle Toms will begin her new role July 5. Formerly the assistant vice chancellor for student diversity, engagement and success and an education faculty member at UW-Whitewater, Toms has also served as a high school special education teacher. She holds a doctoral degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wausau’s Memorial Day parade to be held Saturday

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The annual Wausau Memorial Day parade will be held Saturday, May 28. The parade will start at Marathon Park at 10:45 a.m. and head down Stewart Avenue to River Drive. It will end at the old VFW building. That location is now Opportunity Inc. It’s near the farmers’ market site.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Juneau County couple film close encounter with injured black bear

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -A couple in Juneau County had a close encounter with a black bear they spotted hobbling through their backyard. After a closer look, they realized the bear needed their help. They caught the entire encounter on video. “Oh my god, I don’t think I’ve ever been within...
JUNEAU COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

The end of an era: Angelo’s Pizza to close in Wausau

It’s the end of an era for an iconic Italian restaurant in Wausau, as Angelo’s Pizza Villa prepares to close following more than 50 years in business. For many, Angelo’s was a place to gather after Little League games, after high school dances and football games, for birthday parties and engagement celebrations. It was, for many, the place we first tasted the tang of pizza sauce and the burn of crushed red pepper on our tongues. It was a place where friends and families gathered, drinking endless sodas out of bright red cups, mouths watering while awaiting a piping hot, freshly prepared pie.
WAUSAU, WI
US News and World Report

22 Top Things to Do in Wisconsin Dells

Located about 55 miles north of Madison, the city of Wisconsin Dells is known as the "Waterpark Capital of the World," but visitors will find a bevy of other attractions to occupy their time, from boat tours of the scenic Wisconsin River to historical landmarks and museums. The term "dells" is derived from the name that 18th-century French explorers gave the area on the earliest maps; it refers to the unique gorges with rock formations sculpted by glacial meltwater that can only be found in a handful of places in the world – one of which is along the Wisconsin River.
WISCONSIN DELLS, WI
WSAW

Update: Stevens Point acid leak contained

Stevens Point, Wis. (WSAW) - Hazmat teams are responding to a developing situation in Stevens Point. According to the Portage County Sheriff’s Office per the Stevens Point Fire Chief, crews responded to a sulfuric acid leak Thursday night. The initial page said the size of the leak was 400 gallons in size.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Crime Gallery for May 26, 2022

Editor’s note: This weekly feature of Wausau Pilot & Review is being published in response to reader concerns about crime and safety in the Wausau area and to keep readers informed about their neighborhoods. Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined...
WausauPilot

Concerts on the Square returns to Wausau

The popular Concerts on the Square series is returning this summer with free performances each week from June 8 through Aug. 17. Wausau Events hosts the concerts from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays on The 400 Block in downtown Wausau. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will move to Whitewater Music Hall, 130 First St., Wausau.
WAUSAU, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

I-39 back open near Portage after pavement buckle

PORTAGE, Wis. — The right lane of I-39 South is back open outside Portage after a pavement buckle. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the buckle was reported at around 8 a.m. near mile marker 95. The closure lasted about four hours. This is one of many pavement buckles that have occurred this month. WisDOT warned of buckling at the...
PORTAGE, WI
WSAW

Boating and water safety reminders ahead of Memorial Day Weekend

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources already reported four boating-related deaths in the state this year. Memorial Day is coming up and the holiday marks the unofficial start to summer. With the forecast heating up and despite chances of rain, people will likely hit the...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WSAW

Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area renovations revealed

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s an exciting time for the Boys and Girls Club of the Wausau Area. They ushered in the start of a new era by showing off their renovations on Tuesday afternoon. “Today is just kind of the culmination of a lot of hard work on...
WAUSAU, WI

