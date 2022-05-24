ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glynn County, GA

Cops, troopers make DUI, gun and drug arrest in Shifting Sands

By LARRY HOBBS lhobbs@thebrunswicknews.com
 3 days ago

Glynn County Police teamed with the Georgia State Patrol in a crackdown overnight Friday aimed at street gangs, neighborhood gunplay and violent crimes, county police said.

The two agencies and others combined in Operation Shifting Sands to make 10 arrests Friday night through Saturday morning, including six DUI arrests, three felony drug arrests and one misdemeanor drug arrest, police said. Additionally, officers nabbed a man who was wanted on an outstanding arrest warrant.

In the process, law enforcement officers also confiscated four weapons, police said.

Organized by the Glynn County Police Department’s criminal investigations division’s major crimes unit, 97 vehicles were stopped during the operation.

In addition to the arrests, 31 traffic citations were issued and three vehicles were confiscated.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the state department of community supervision and the county police department’s HEAT (High Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) squad also took part in the operation. County police detectives, HEAT officers and state troopers conducted patrols aimed at “repeat violent offenders associated with gang activity in the city of Brunswick and unincorporated Glynn County,” a statement from county police said.

The police department did not release the names of those arrested.

However, Glynn County Detention Center records show state patrol troopers on Friday night arresting a 32-year-old man for DUI and going off-road; a 48-year-old woman for DUI and failure to maintain a lane; a 49-year-old man for DUI and failure to maintain a lane; and a 44-year-old man Saturday morning for DUI, failure to maintain a lane and possession of THC (marijuana) oil with intent to sell.

In that same time frame county police arrested a 31-year-old man for DUI, felony possession of drugs and possession of a firearm with intent to commit a felony; a 43-year-old man for DUI and laying drag; a 34-year-old man for felony possession of drugs with intent to sell; a 28-year-old woman for felony possession of drugs; and a 17-year-old male for underage possession of a firearm, misdemeanor possession of pot and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

“Protection of our communities and keeping your families safe was the goal of this operation and will be the goal of future operations,” Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. “We will use every available resource to remove predators from the streets and most impacted neighborhoods. No one should live in fear of random shootings and violence.

“If you are a violent criminal, we are coming for you and will not stop until you are held accountable for your crimes.”

Anyone with information about criminal activity in their community is urged to contact Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, the county police criminal investigations division at 912-554-7802, or email to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

