Public Health

West Virginia officials report 2.5K active COVID cases

Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLESTON — Statewide active COVID-19 cases were at 2,501 Monday, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The department also reported it has received 2,131 new cases of the virus since the Friday update. Taking into account recovered cases, the increase in active cases since the Friday report was...

www.newsandsentinel.com

wvpublic.org

COVID-19 Case Spike In Kanawha County Sparks Statewide Concern

West Virginia's most populous county reported its highest COVID case spike in quite a while. A release from the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department shows 91 new reported COVID-19 cases Wednesday, the largest spike seen there in recent weeks. KCHD Executive Director Dr. Steven Eshenaur said the spike is especially concerning as...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nursing: Retaining nurses should be a priority

Workforce challenges have hit just about every industry in West Virginia, though some have been feeling the pinch for longer than others. It was necessary years ago to start looking for solutions in the field of nursing. Efforts have been under way here to attract, retain, educate and support nurses, and it seems as though some are bearing fruit.
HEALTH SERVICES
Metro News

Hundreds of shoes displayed at state Capitol to represent West Virginians lost by suicide

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — More than 350 pairs of shoes filled the front steps of the state Capitol on Thursday as part of a display for May being Mental Health Awareness Month. According to Prevent Suicide West Virginia’s most recent data available, 354 West Virginians committed suicide in 2020 — the most recent data available. The 354 pairs of shoes were in remembrance of those citizens.
CHARLESTON, WV
State
West Virginia State
WBOY 12 News

14 COVID deaths confirmed on Tuesday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 548 new COVID cases and 14 additional deaths on May 24. On Monday, 2,131 new COVID-19 cases and 3 additional deaths were confirmed. The DHHR has reported 511,930 (+548) total cases and 6,932 (+14) total deaths. According to the DHHR dashboard, there are […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Run for the Wall set for return to West Virginia following off years due to COVID

NITRO, W.Va. — Following two years off due to COVID-19, the annual Run for the Wall ride is scheduled to thunder back into the Kanawha Valley on Wednesday and Thursday. Run For The Wall XXXII 2022 is set to arrive in Nitro’s Living Memorial Park on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. with approximately 400 motorcycles. Immediately following the arrival there will be a presentation ceremony.
NITRO, WV
WDTV

West Virginia to receive part of $19 million settlement with Ford

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia will be awarded a portion of the $19.2 million multistate settlement with Ford Motor Company regarding claims that Ford falsely advertised the payload capacity of model years 2011-2014 Super Duty pickup trucks. West Virginia will receive $231,562.73 from the settlement, according to Attorney General...
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice being treated for possible Lyme disease

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he is bring treated for possible Lyme disease after becoming ill following two events he attended in the northern part of the state.The Republican governor postponed his regularly scheduled COVID-19 briefings this week and said he has tested negative for the coronavirus.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Lyme disease is transmitted to humans through tick bites. Symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue and a skin rash. If left untreated, the infection can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system. Most cases can be treated with antibiotics.In a statement, Justice said he began feeling ill after events Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville."I immediately got tested for COVID-19 and was negative, but I am still having symptoms and nowhere near 100%," the governor said.He said he plans to resume his COVID-19 briefings after the Memorial Day weekend.In January, Justice contracted the coronavirus and had to postpone delivery of his State of the State speech to the Legislature.
CHARLESTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Justice being treated for Lyme disease

The governor of West Virginia is being treated for Lyme disease, he said in a statement released late Wednesday afternoon. Tests for COVID-19 were negative, said Gov. Jim Justice. “After the West Virginia GameChanger events on Monday in Wheeling and Blacksville, I began feeling extremely sick. I immediately got tested...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia lawmakers want to address jail overcrowding

According to the Associated Press, a published report says lawmakers in West Virginia want to address the state’s jail overcrowding issue. The report says lawmakers would form a workgroup to address the problem. The AP reports Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority Committee Co-Chair David Kelly made the announcement during a legislative interim committee meeting […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
localdvm.com

What’s up with hemp farms in West Virginia?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Although hemp was federally legalized in 2014, the industry didn’t take off in West Virginia until years after. Part of the reason was that the West Virginia Department of Agriculture only started taking applications and licensing farmers and researchers to grow hemp in 2016. But even after that, it was tough for both farmers and researchers to grow successfully.
AGRICULTURE
Metro News

Manchin holds second virtual Town Hall meeting on V-A proposed cuts

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Joe Manchin has reintroduced a measure aimed at eliminating the process which seeks to make drastic changes to three V-A Medical Centers in West Virginia. The V-A’s AIR Commission has recommended the elimination of a number of services at the V-A facilities in Clarksburg, Beckley, and Huntington as cost saving measures.
CLARKSBURG, WV

