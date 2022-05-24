Groups challenge Spaceport Camden's FAA license

The decision to grant an operating license for Spaceport Camden is being challenged in U.S. District Court by the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The legal challenge was filed on behalf of the National Parks Conservation Association and One Hundred Miles.

Spaceport Camden is the closest spaceport to downrange populated areas ever licensed by the Federal Aviation Administration, according to the complaints.

“Since plans to construct Spaceport Camden were conceived, the FAA’s review of the license application has been fraught with factual inaccuracies and legal errors,” said Brian Gist, SELC Senior Attorney. ”These laws exist to protect our natural resources, and given the risk Spaceport Camden poses to a national treasure like Cumberland Island, the FAA needs to take its legal obligations seriously.”

The FAA granted the license in December 2021 despite lacking key information about the facility’s operations, as well as failing to evaluate impacts to public health, private property and the environment, according to the complaint.

“For the past seven years, the FAA has ignored requests by local residents, park visitors and the Department of the Interior to fully evaluate the effects of failed launches on Cumberland Island National Seashore and its visitors,” according to a news release announcing the legal challenge.

The complaint contends the FAA failed to revisit the environmental review after the project was changed to focus on launching smaller rockets, even though it was required by law.

It also cites the FAA’s failure to comply with the National Environmental Policy Act, the National Seashore’s enabling legislation, and the FAA’s own regulations.

Cumberland Island National Seashore is the largest maritime wilderness on the U.S. East Coast, and it was designated by an act of Congress to protect sensitive wildlife and history.

“It was not protected so private companies could fire off rockets next to its shores,” said Emily Jones, Southeast Regional Director for the National Parks Conservation Association: “Rockets launched from the proposed site endanger park staff, visitors, and resources, as well as the lifeblood of a thriving local tourist economy. Science, economics and common sense indicate Camden County’s proposed spaceport lacks merit.”

Megan Desrosiers, president and CEO of One Hundred Miles, said the FAA has caused “massive uncertainty” for businesses in Glynn and Camden counties by not requiring a supplemental environmental impact statement.

“Charter boat captains, commercial fishermen, and tourists hoping to visit and enjoy our rivers, marshes, and offshore ocean could likely have their plans thwarted because of evacuations for launch events or catastrophes due to launch failures,” Desrosiers said.

“Without an accurate analysis of the environmental impacts of Spaceport Camden, no one can be sure what to expect or how their lives or incomes will be affected.”