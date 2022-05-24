Voters set to decide primary elections

Buy Now Voters gather to cast their ballot on the last day of early voting on Friday. Polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for registered voters who have yet to vote. Terry Dickson/The Brunswick News

Long lines are not anticipated at polling places throughout the region for today’s primary election thanks to absentee and early voting.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State office, record-setting turnout has been seen across the state due to short lines, easy ballot access and confidence in ballot security.

“The record early voting turnout is a testament to the security of the voting system and the hard work of our county election officials,” said Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, whose own bid for reelection is on the Republican ballot.

“The incredible turnout we have seen demonstrates once and for all that Georgia’s Election Integrity Act struck a good balance between the guardrails of access and security.”

Here are the contested local races in the primaries in Glynn, Camden, McIntosh and Brantley counties:

• Republicans John C. Killgallon, Bob Duncan and Rick Townsend will square off for the District 179 state House seat. Rep. Don Hogan, the St. Simons Island Republican who currently holds the seat, is retiring at the end of the year.

• Cody Smith of St. Marys, a small business owner, qualified to run in the primary against Rep. Steven Sainz, the incumbent Republican in the District 180 seat. The district’s lines were changed to include Jekyll Island and a portion of southeastern Glynn County starting in 2023.

• Contestants in the Senate 3 race, a post currently held by Republican Sheila McNeill, who is leaving the office at the end of the year, are Republicans Nora Lott Haynes, Mike Hodges and Jeff Jones.

• Democrats Joyce Griggs, Michelle Monroe and Wade Herring are seeking the Democratic nomination for the 1st Congressional District. The winner will challenge incumbent Republican Buddy Carter in the November general election.

• Thomas “Bo” Clark and Jane Fraser are seeking the Republican nomination for the at-large Post 1 seat held by Glynn County Commission Chairman David O’Quinn, who is not seeking another term. The winner will face Democrat Richard Ingalls in the November general election.

• David Sweat and Robert Elijah Tucker will face each other for the District 4 Republican nomination. Incumbent Bill Brunson is not seeking another term. The winner will face former Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey, who is unopposed for the Democratic nomination, in November.

• Two Republicans, incumbent James Michael Hulsey and Kevin C. Kavanaugh, will face each other for the Glynn County Board of Education at-large Post 1 seat. No Democrats qualified.

• Two candidates, Clayton B. Watson and Lance Sabbe, qualified for the nonpartisan Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission.

• The Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commissioner race will feature four nonpartisan candidates: F. Heath Holdsworth, Laurie Lohne, Glenn Cook and John Hodor Jr.

• Incumbent Rep. Buddy DeLoach, R-167, is unopposed for another two-year term of office. Also unopposed for another four-year term of office is Brunswick Judicial Circuit Judge Roger Lane. Incumbent Republican Eaddy Sams was the only person from either party to qualify for the District 2 Board of Education seat.

• In Camden County, incumbent Republican Camden County Commissioner Chuck Clark did not qualify for another term. Martin Turner and Steve Weinkle will face each other for the District 2 Republican nomination. Clara Harden qualified to run as an independent for the District 2 seat and will square off with the Republican winner in November.

• Republican Gary Blount, chairman of the Camden County Commission, qualified for another term and will face St. Marys City Councilman Jim Goodman.

No Democrats qualified for either Camden County Commission seat.

• The nonpartisan Camden County Board of Education District 2 race will feature Allison Murray and Michael Spiers.

• In Brantley County, two Republicans qualified for the Post 4 county commission seat, David Heiman and Brian Hendrix.

• Republicans qualifying for the Post 5 Brantley County Commission seat are Michael Moody and Andy Riggins. No Democrats qualified to challenge Republicans in the Brantley County Commission races.

• Three Republicans qualified for the District 3 McIntosh County Commission race, Tim Gardner, Stuart Peterseim and Augustus Poole Jr. Two Democrats qualified for the District 3 commission seat, J.R. Grovner Jr. and Roger B. Lotson Sr.