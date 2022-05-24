Zoning rewrite presents a challenge

A new committee created to review a proposed zoning county ordinance may face a challenge editing the document by the deadline imposed by Glynn County commissioners.

The document, more than 180 pages long, gave some members appointed to the committee major concerns about the lasting impact it will have on the county and the challenge of rewriting it.

Neal Boatright, one of three Mainland Planning Commission members appointed to the nine-member committee tasked with reviewing the zoning ordinance, suggested a stakeholder meeting to discuss some of the more impactful proposed changes to the existing zoning ordinances.

“This is a generational document that will last 25 years,” he said. “This is not going to be done in three or four months. We need to take our time to get it right.”

In particular, Boatright said he had problems with building standard changes proposed in Article 3 in the ordinance that can be seen on the Glynn County website.

“Article 3 makes Glynn County a giant HOA (homeowners association),” he said. “There are unintended consequences to the county. It’s very important we get it right.”

Robert Ussery, one of three Island Planning Commission members on the committee, suggested a meeting format similar to the ones used by the planning commissions for public input. He suggested breaking down the proposed ordinance by topic with public input.

The proposed changes include different definitions, changed standards and new regulations that are not as complicated as it seems, he said.

Committee members agreed public input is important, which is why they plan at least two town hall meetings at a later time. Ussery suggested an open forum.

“That will give us a sense about what people are thinking,” he said.

Committee members agreed to open meetings with them discussing a particular part of the proposed ordinance before starting a 30-minute public comment period, followed by more committee discussion and a vote.

“We need to engage the public in the process before voting,” he said. “Some of them can be simple and some will be complicated.”

Boartright said he expects a long line of people with comments about some of the changes, some of which could raise construction costs as much as 30% if approved the way they are currently written.

“We have been put in a bad spot,” he said. “There is no way to determine the unintended consequences.”

County Commissioner Walter Rafolski, another committee member, said there are portions of the proposed ordinance dealing with the pitch of roofs and size of porches that “should be thrown out.”

“The low hanging fruit needs to be cut loose,” he said. “All the commission wants is that low hanging fruit cut. We need to start somewhere.”

The next meeting will be held 4 p.m. on June 6.