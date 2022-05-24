Brunswick woman celebrates 105th birthday

Ida Mae Lawson celebrated her 105th birthday over the weekend. Provided photo

The term centenarian is so five years ago for Miss Ida Mae Lawson of Brunswick.

In fact, you could dedicate a museum to the jaw-dropping transformations that have unfolded between the day of Miss Lawson’s birth and Saturday.

But one thing has remained constant in her 105 years occupying this earth: love of family, friends and humanity in general.

People Zoomed in from all across the country Saturday as Miss Lawson sat before a computer screen for the major milestone, receiving birthday wishes from California, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Tennessee and South Carolina, among possibly other places. Still more family members traveled from Florida and North Carolina to join about 20 folks who sang happy birthday to Miss Lawson in real time at her home in Brunswick.

“It was a lovely little dinner party,” said Miss Lawson’s granddaughter, Dana Beckham, 54. “People came in from out of town and still others joined her on Zoom from all over.”

The first world war was raging in Europe when Miss Lawson was born in Bulloch County on May 21, 1917, and she dutifully worked the Brunswick Shipyards helping to build Liberty Ships during World War II in the 1940s. She was a young woman before the first transatlantic flight occurred and she has lived to see human occupancy in outer space become commonplace. Miss Lawson spent her formative years under the social yoke of the segregated South, but she has since seen her country elect a Black president.

And a lady who remembers when the telephone was still a relatively newfangled contraption communed Saturday with folks far and wide like something out of a “Star Trek” episode.

“Here she, 105 years old, and they had a laptop set up and she could see all these beautiful people wishing her a happy birthday,” Beckham said. “Just holding a telephone used to be a rare thing for her. It’s just amazing how she’s lived through all of that.”

Through it all, however, love has remained a constant for Miss Lawson. In a 2019 article in The News, she politely deflected a question about transgressions experienced as a Black woman in the Jim Crowe South with memories of that all-powerful emotion and the community it created. Her family kept hogs and chickens and tended a garden; neighbors looked after one another in times of struggle.

“I was in very little bad,” said Miss Lawson, then 102. “I was always trying to be loving and kind, and I could get by. Probably, if you had potatoes and could save more than your family could eat, you would divide that up with your neighbors who needed it.”

Miss Lawson would later graduate from Washington High School in Lakeland, Fla. She went on to earn a beautician’s license and run Ida’s Beauty Shop out of her home in Lakeland, seeing to it that the local ladies’ hairstyles looked their Sunday best. She also traveled, taking domestic work for wealthy families in Indiana and Chicago, Ill.

In retirement she enjoyed traveling with grandchildren to New York and other distant places.

In the early 1940s, Miss Lawson lived at 78 McIntyre Court in Brunswick. After her husband went to work on railroads in Florida during the war years, she moved to Brunswick and helped build Liberty Ships for the effort. Lawson took pride in doing her part for the country. Despite the tedious nature of the job, sorting scrap metal for reuse paid good money back then.

Miss Lawson’s recollections and the wisdom shared from attaining them have been a treasure for her family. Indeed, her memories are preserved in posterity for as all. She helped christen the World War II Home Front Museum at the Old Coast Guard Station in 2018, and her experiences are included in the museum’s video narratives.

She also shares her insights in the finely-crafted 2016 documentary, “The Golden Isles at War.”

These days, Miss Lawson lives in Brunswick with Clauzel Leggett, 82.

She enjoys visits with Leggett’s great granddaughter, 3-year-old Amirah. Leggett is honored to have such a lively housemate.

“We’re friends. I ain’t no caretaker,” Leggett said. “And it’s wonderful. I am trying to get to where she’s at. She is a dear friend, like a mother to me.”

Seeing the sign Saturday in the front yard that bid Miss Lawson a happy 105th birthday prompted passersby to add their well-wishes to the party.

“Younger generations passing by would just stop and tell her happy birthday,” Beckham said. “It is a wonderful legacy to have such rich history in front of me. I can touch that history from the past and she’s still here in the present. Prayerfully, she will continue to be with us in the future.”