Deborah Marie Detterline

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg YMCA will hold a Job Expo to fill staff shortages from 3-7 p.m. today, May 27, in the Aerobics Gym. Immediate positions are available. Supervisors for each open position will be available to answer questions and attendees will be able to apply for a position through a QR code that takes them to an online form on the YMCA website. The YMCA hopes to immediately fill several positions.

PARKERSBURG, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO