Glenville, WV

Deborah Marie Detterline

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeborah Marie Detterline, 68, of Glenville, WV, passed...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. Arrangements are pending at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jason Brent Tilton

Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James Dean Price

James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara Anna Cantwell

Barbara Anna Cantwell, 51, of Walker, W.Va., passed away May 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WALKER, WV
Charleston, WV
Glenville, WV
Charleston, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on May 20:. * Susan Smith, 67, Williamstown, was cited for public intoxication on Oakwood Avenue.May 13:. * Officers responded to multiple complaints of a pit bull running loose that had entered a residence on Columbia Avenue. The pit...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg Police

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on May 25:. * Ishmeil Ward, 27, of Parkersburg was arrested on a bench warrant. * Timothy Lester, 29, of Parkersburg was arrested for burglary. * Cory Patterson, 33, of Parkersburg, was arrested on a capias. * Mariah Knight,...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Royce “Roy” Wade Travis

Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Douglas Ray Hollister

Douglas Ray Hollister, 42, of Ellenboro, West Virginia, died suddenly at home on May 23, 2022. Doug was born February 11, 1980, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donald Wilkison Jr. and Melissa Wilkison. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2000 before enlisting in the Marine Corps and going off to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in South Carolina.
ELLENBORO, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George Woodrow Harlow Jr.

George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. Kay’s memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, West Virginia.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paula Charlene Konz

Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nancy Lee Edgington

Nancy Lee Edgington, 83, of Marietta, OH, passed away May 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Washington State Community College Foundation awards nearly $200K in scholarships

MARIETTA — The Washington State Community College Foundation has provided nearly $200,000 in scholarship awards for 2022-23. The awards went to a record-breaking number of students 123, who were feted at a recent ceremony. “It was a wonderful night to witness a record-breaking number of students receiving scholarship awards....
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Wood County Commission hears Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley funding request

PARKERSBURG — The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is requesting additional funds from the county, an elected official talked about the salaries in her office and the new Chief Deputy for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department was sworn in during Thursday’s regular meeting of the Wood County Commission.
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Organizers announce acts for first Sour Mash Bash

PARKERSBURG — Peoples Bank and the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley announced Wednesday the performers for the first Sour Mash Bash to be held on the eve of the annual Sour Mash golf tournament. The Sour Mash Bash starts at 4 p.m. July 10 at the Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Two receive prison sentences on federal drug charges

CHARLESTON — Two people were sentenced to prison this week for drug offenses occurring in Parkersburg, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. On Thursday, Carlo Lee Ramsey, 56, Chicago, was sentenced to nine years to be followed by three years of supervised release...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Line installation to affect Williamstown traffic

PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg YMCA announces Job Expo to fill staff shortages

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg YMCA will hold a Job Expo to fill staff shortages from 3-7 p.m. today, May 27, in the Aerobics Gym. Immediate positions are available. Supervisors for each open position will be available to answer questions and attendees will be able to apply for a position through a QR code that takes them to an online form on the YMCA website. The YMCA hopes to immediately fill several positions.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

History Scavenger Hunt focusing on pioneer settlers

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library Spring History Scavenger Hunt, Pioneers South of the Little Kanawha River, will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 9-12. Hunters may start their hunt at any location they choose. Hunters may also hunt at one or two locations a day, then another location on another day, or all three locations in one day.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Picture This: The Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG — A bass boat passed Thursday under the Memorial Bridge where Parkersburg Bridge Partners has undertaken a $50 million rehabilitation project. The company recently held a kick off to mark the start of construction in an event attended by the mayors of Parkersburg, Belpre and Marietta. (Photo by Art Smith)
PARKERSBURG, WV

