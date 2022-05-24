Deborah Marie Detterline

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. Arrangements are pending at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on May 20:. * Susan Smith, 67, Williamstown, was cited for public intoxication on Oakwood Avenue.May 13:. * Officers responded to multiple complaints of a pit bull running loose that had entered a residence on Columbia Avenue. The pit...
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg Police Department released the following reports on May 25:. * Ishmeil Ward, 27, of Parkersburg was arrested on a bench warrant. * Timothy Lester, 29, of Parkersburg was arrested for burglary. * Cory Patterson, 33, of Parkersburg, was arrested on a capias. * Mariah Knight,...
Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Douglas Ray Hollister, 42, of Ellenboro, West Virginia, died suddenly at home on May 23, 2022. Doug was born February 11, 1980, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Donald Wilkison Jr. and Melissa Wilkison. He graduated from Parkersburg High School in 2000 before enlisting in the Marine Corps and going off to boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island in South Carolina.
George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. Kay’s memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, West Virginia.
Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
MARIETTA — The Washington State Community College Foundation has provided nearly $200,000 in scholarship awards for 2022-23. The awards went to a record-breaking number of students 123, who were feted at a recent ceremony. “It was a wonderful night to witness a record-breaking number of students receiving scholarship awards....
PARKERSBURG — The Arc of the Mid-Ohio Valley is requesting additional funds from the county, an elected official talked about the salaries in her office and the new Chief Deputy for the Wood County Sheriff’s Department was sworn in during Thursday’s regular meeting of the Wood County Commission.
PARKERSBURG — Peoples Bank and the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley announced Wednesday the performers for the first Sour Mash Bash to be held on the eve of the annual Sour Mash golf tournament. The Sour Mash Bash starts at 4 p.m. July 10 at the Parkersburg...
CHARLESTON — Two people were sentenced to prison this week for drug offenses occurring in Parkersburg, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia. On Thursday, Carlo Lee Ramsey, 56, Chicago, was sentenced to nine years to be followed by three years of supervised release...
PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg YMCA will hold a Job Expo to fill staff shortages from 3-7 p.m. today, May 27, in the Aerobics Gym. Immediate positions are available. Supervisors for each open position will be available to answer questions and attendees will be able to apply for a position through a QR code that takes them to an online form on the YMCA website. The YMCA hopes to immediately fill several positions.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library Spring History Scavenger Hunt, Pioneers South of the Little Kanawha River, will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 9-12. Hunters may start their hunt at any location they choose. Hunters may also hunt at one or two locations a day, then another location on another day, or all three locations in one day.
PARKERSBURG — A bass boat passed Thursday under the Memorial Bridge where Parkersburg Bridge Partners has undertaken a $50 million rehabilitation project. The company recently held a kick off to mark the start of construction in an event attended by the mayors of Parkersburg, Belpre and Marietta. (Photo by Art Smith)
