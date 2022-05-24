Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto

Ilif “Jack” Hess of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Funeral, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Rev. Donald Dye officiating. Burial, Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, with military honors. Visitation, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. Arrangements are pending at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.
Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on May 20:. * Susan Smith, 67, Williamstown, was cited for public intoxication on Oakwood Avenue.May 13:. * Officers responded to multiple complaints of a pit bull running loose that had entered a residence on Columbia Avenue. The pit...
George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. Kay’s memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, West Virginia.
PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library Spring History Scavenger Hunt, Pioneers South of the Little Kanawha River, will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 9-12. Hunters may start their hunt at any location they choose. Hunters may also hunt at one or two locations a day, then another location on another day, or all three locations in one day.
PARKERSBURG — Out MOV will host a family-friendly Pride in the Park LGBTQIA+ Community Celebration from noon-4 p.m. June 4 at the Band Shell in City Park. This event is an opportunity to join in a community celebration of Pride Month. “Out MOV invites every member of the LGBTQIA+...
PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
ELIZABETH — The Big Island Run Church Car, Motorcycle and Rat Rod Show will be held 9 a.m. June 11, rain date June 18, at 193 MeadowView Lane, Elizabeth. Registration is $15 and starts at 9 a.m. Trophies and awards for cars, motorcycles and rat rod’s, Best of Show, Preacher’s Pick and People’s Choice. For more information, call 304-275-6634, 304-488-3970, 304-275-1105 or 304-273-9124 Proceeds go toward church youth and the Activity Building.
PARKERSBURG — Mo Akita’s accomplishments on the track and athletics in general can be gauged in times and distance, but that is only part of the story. The complete measure of her success transitions to her presence on athletic programs at South and the example she sets as a leader and hard worker.
PARKERSBURG — Peoples Bank and the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley announced Wednesday the performers for the first Sour Mash Bash to be held on the eve of the annual Sour Mash golf tournament. The Sour Mash Bash starts at 4 p.m. July 10 at the Parkersburg...
