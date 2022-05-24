ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paden City, WV

Ardath Edwin “Art” Casto

By Editorials
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArdath Edwin “Art” Casto, 89, of Paden City, W.Va., formerly...

www.newsandsentinel.com

Comments / 0

Related
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Ilif “Jack” Hess

Ilif “Jack” Hess of Dresden, Ohio, formerly of New Haven, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. Funeral, 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Rev. Donald Dye officiating. Burial, Sunrise Memorial Gardens, Letart, with military honors. Visitation, 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home.
NEW HAVEN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jason Brent Tilton

Jason Brent Tilton, 45, of Marietta, Ohio, died unexpectedly on Monday, May 23, 2022. Funeral, 1 p.m. Saturday, Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with his grandfather, Larry Tilton officiating. Burial, Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos

Jeffrey M. “Jeff” “Lynyrd” Amos, 62, of Vienna, passed away on Thursday at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center with his wife by his side. Arrangements are pending at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna.
VIENNA, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James Dean Price

James Dean Price, 57, of Parkersburg, passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evans, WV
Ripley, WV
Obituaries
City
Paden City, WV
City
Ripley, WV
City
Morgantown, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Barbara Anna Cantwell

Barbara Anna Cantwell, 51, of Walker, W.Va., passed away May 20, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by loving family. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
WALKER, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ)

Terrence Edwin Mills Jr. (TJ), 26, was cruelly taken away from us on May 17, 2022. TJ was born June 13, 1995, at St. Joseph Hospital in Parkersburg. TJ loved his family and friends. In his short years of life, he made many meaningful friendships and cared deeply for others. He was always joking around and loved making people laugh. TJ specifically loved spending time with his niece and nephews. He had a love for music, fishing, and walking the trails at Fort Boreman. Whenever he walked into a room, his smile would light it up.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

James Robert Harvey

James Robert Harvey, 32, of Parkersburg, passed away May 23, 2022, at his residence. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Royce “Roy” Wade Travis

Royce “Roy” Wade Travis, 74, of Belpre, died May 4, 2022, at the Washington County Home in Marietta. A memorial service will be held 3 pm Saturday May 28, 2022 at the family’s residence, 2197 Indian Run Road, Marietta, OH, 45750. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
MARIETTA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ruby Memorial Hospital#Casto Funeral Home
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Williamstown Police

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Williamstown Police Department released the following reports on May 20:. * Susan Smith, 67, Williamstown, was cited for public intoxication on Oakwood Avenue.May 13:. * Officers responded to multiple complaints of a pit bull running loose that had entered a residence on Columbia Avenue. The pit...
WILLIAMSTOWN, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

George Woodrow Harlow Jr.

George Woodrow Harlow Jr., 79, of Marietta, passed away at 3:15 a.m., Tuesday at his home. Memorial service with military honors, 11 a.m. Thursday, June 9 at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Visitation, 9 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 9 at the funeral home.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Paula Charlene Konz

Paula Charlene Konz, 34, of Vincent, passed away May 22, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. Graveside services, 11 a.m. Saturday, Fairview Cemetery, Belpre. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.
BELPRE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby

Mary Kathryn (Kay) Umpleby went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 9, 2022. She was born on March 9, 1929, a daughter of the late Harvey C. and Maude Mullennax Simmons. Kay’s memorial service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at City Soul Ministries, 1101 46th Street, Vienna, West Virginia.
VIENNA, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

History Scavenger Hunt focusing on pioneer settlers

PARKERSBURG — The Parkersburg-Wood County Public Library Spring History Scavenger Hunt, Pioneers South of the Little Kanawha River, will be held from 1-6 p.m. June 9-12. Hunters may start their hunt at any location they choose. Hunters may also hunt at one or two locations a day, then another location on another day, or all three locations in one day.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Out MOV readying Pride in the Park

PARKERSBURG — Out MOV will host a family-friendly Pride in the Park LGBTQIA+ Community Celebration from noon-4 p.m. June 4 at the Band Shell in City Park. This event is an opportunity to join in a community celebration of Pride Month. “Out MOV invites every member of the LGBTQIA+...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Line installation to affect Williamstown traffic

PARKERSBURG — A fiber optic line will be installed on I-77, southbound and northbound, on June 5. A rolling roadblock will start at milepost 11 in Ohio affecting entrances 1 and 6 and northbound at milepost 185 in Williamstown affecting entrances 174, 176, 179 and 185, beginning 7 a.m. until work is complete on June 5.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Nancy Lee Edgington

Nancy Lee Edgington, 83, of Marietta, OH, passed away May 21, 2022, with the compassionate care of Marietta Memorial Hospital. A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.
MARIETTA, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Mid-Ohio Valley Odds and Ends

ELIZABETH — The Big Island Run Church Car, Motorcycle and Rat Rod Show will be held 9 a.m. June 11, rain date June 18, at 193 MeadowView Lane, Elizabeth. Registration is $15 and starts at 9 a.m. Trophies and awards for cars, motorcycles and rat rod’s, Best of Show, Preacher’s Pick and People’s Choice. For more information, call 304-275-6634, 304-488-3970, 304-275-1105 or 304-273-9124 Proceeds go toward church youth and the Activity Building.
ELIZABETH, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Parkersburg South’s Akita to run at West Virginia Wesleyan

PARKERSBURG — Mo Akita’s accomplishments on the track and athletics in general can be gauged in times and distance, but that is only part of the story. The complete measure of her success transitions to her presence on athletic programs at South and the example she sets as a leader and hard worker.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Organizers announce acts for first Sour Mash Bash

PARKERSBURG — Peoples Bank and the United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley announced Wednesday the performers for the first Sour Mash Bash to be held on the eve of the annual Sour Mash golf tournament. The Sour Mash Bash starts at 4 p.m. July 10 at the Parkersburg...
PARKERSBURG, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy