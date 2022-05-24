ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Islamorada, FL

Village to visit building permits again

By THERESA JAVA Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

Tabling three vacant lot dedications to the village of Islamorada is the net effect of a program being too successful.

The land dedication ordinance, amended in October 2019 to award 10 Buildable Permit Allocation System points rather than two to prospective home builders in exchange for vacant land dedicated to the village, has created an “unintended consequence,” according to council members.

Total BPAS points determine who is next eligible to build a home in the village’s tightly restricted permit allocation system.

The code allows for a maximum of six land dedications, or 60 BPAS points, per year. The council approved two allocations for 2022 in December.

Councilman Mark Gregg abstained on voting on the land dedications during the council’s recent meeting because he is listed in the BPAS queue awaiting a permit, but he voiced his opinion.

“I am on the BPAS list. It’s too close, and it doesn’t look good. I’m just going to abstain from that. I will discuss it, though,” he said. “We are getting overloaded with it. There are people concerned they’re going to get bumped off the list. As the schedule reads today, there is only going to be three issued through the end of BPAS. Should we pause this, put a moratorium on this?”

The Village Council first tabled receiving a deed warranty for a vacant lot at 30 Flamingo Hammock Road in exchange for 10 points that a property owner wanted to put toward a single-family home to be built at 6 Flamingo Hammock Road.

“These are just accepting of the warranty deed, it’s not the issuance of an allocation. They can only receive allocations pursuant to the queue,” said Planning Director Daniel Gulizio.

“You are simply accepting the land dedication with someone who is in the queue. You can change those rules, you can change the code. Adjust your schedule accordingly and don’t issue them. There are consequences. Either you are going to advance someone with a land dedication or someone without a land dedication. Either way, someone is getting popped off the list. The deed is conditional or contingent for approval upon conditions having been met. It’s a net zero effect.”

There are 77 applicants and 33 permits. Upon the village formally accepting the land, the homeowners get the BPAS points.

“It needs to be stopped right now,” Mayor Pete Bacheler said. “At some point in the game, someone has to bite the bullet and it’s here and now. It’s got to happen tonight. We had good intentions, but they went awry.”

Vice Mayor Henry Rosenthal agreed.

“I concur. Somebody is paying for a permit. There’s an exchange of goods which allows them to move up the ladder, which is the bottom line. To me, that is wrong,” he said.

“The idea when this conversation came up in 2019 was that no one had dedicated a lot since 2007. We increased the points from two to 10. Do you want to tweak the policy again?” Village Attorney Roget Bryan said.

“Our intent at the time was to suck up the hammock properties and to stir a little more action,” Gregg said. “I want to stop at these three. There may be up to 10 land dedications in the queue. When you dig yourself a hole, you put the shovel down and stop digging.”

Subsequently, the council voted 3-0 to table the next two agenda tabs relating to receiving a vacant lot at 186 Fontaine Drive and a vacant lot in the Plantation Beach subdivision for 10 BPAS apiece. Councilman David Webb was absent.

A special call meeting will be scheduled to revisit amending the land dedication ordinance and BPAS.

The council voted to award 22 BPAS market-rate allocations for the first quarter 2022, not including Patricia Robertson and Hammer Time Builders Group, who have 24 and 21 BPAS points, respectively, for donating land to the village.

tjava@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Patricia Robertson
