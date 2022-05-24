ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff's Office proposal for employee housing clears Key West Planning Board

By By ELLIOT WELD Key West Citizen
 3 days ago

The City of Key West Planning Board recently approved a request from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office to develop 24 units of affordable multifamily housing at an empty lot located at 255 Trumbo Road.

The proposed building would be strictly for Sheriff’s Office employees and their families. It is essentially waterfront property and is across the street from the Key West Bight Ferry Terminal and surrounded by the MCSO’s administrative offices and the Steamplant Condominiums.

A presentation said the building would consist of 16 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units. Planning department staff recommended approval of the major development plan, saying the plan was in compliance with all regulations, including future flood map projections.

Adele Stones of Oropeza, Stones & Cardenas, who represents the Sheriff’s Office in the bid, said “it’s a rare project under major development that comes to you 100% compliant and exceeding the minimum requirements for development under the city’s very stringent regulations.”

The plan comes in addition to 14 affordable units allocated to the Sheriff’s Office on 3rd Avenue on Stock Island, which are occupied by both sheriff and Key West Police Department employees, according to Stones.

A representative of the builders Tarpano and Associates said that the project was being designed with 33 parking spaces, more than are required by city code, because of its purpose of housing police employees.

Planning Board chairman Sam Holland said it was a “great project” and that he was a big advocate for it to go forward.

The project comes as a number of public agencies and some private businesses are seeking to build their own staff housing to address chronic staff shortages caused by a worsening housing crisis in the Florida Keys. The Monroe County School District is seeking a similar project to redevelop its aging administrative building at 241 Trumbo Road into affordable housing for teachers. The current structure there was built in the 1940s.

eweld@keysnews.com

Comments / 0

