Duluth, MN

Parks and rec proposes goose management plan

By Larissa Milles
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- Duluth may soon have a new plan in place to manage geese along the St. Louis River. The proposal comes after years of the birds damaging wild rice beds in...

www.cbs3duluth.com

cbs3duluth.com

Experts urge ATV safety before hitting the trails this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season which means more people will be out on trails with their ATVs. Officials warn riders to be cautious. Last year, the Wisconsin DNR reported nearly 50 fatalities from off-highway vehicle accidents across the state,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Biwabik, Wisconsin

Hibbing, MN- Range Regional Airport has set June 28 as their final public information meeting. They will share the results and findings from their Master Plan update at the meeting. The meeting will be held inside the passenger terminal. There will also be a virtual option. Biwabik, MN- Residents will...
HIBBING, MN
WDIO-TV

$5 million facility coming to Duluth

Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Cook County, Bessemer, Cohasset

Cook County, MN- Earlier this week the County Road 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction project began and it’s expected to run through September. The closure will impact Country Road 44 to County Road 7 and Cascade River west to Babineau Corner. The work will reconstruct certain gravel roads, fix ditches, as well as realign roads for better sight lines. Cook county is expecting several more construction projects this summer.
COOK COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

This Wisconsin Reclaimed Barn Vacation Rental On Lake Superior Is Minutes From Duluth

This property looks rustic on the outside, but boasts luxury and plenty of space inside. It is located on a sandy beach on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. According to this rental property's website, it has been reimagined to handle up to 20 people with 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. Depending on the group of days you pick to stay at this beautifully done barn home, you can expect to pay anywhere from $898 to $1100 per day for 4250 sq. feet of rustic luxury. The barn is located under 30 minutes out of Duluth, right on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. It even has its own entrance to the beach on Lake Superior.
DULUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Lutsen Mountains owner to buy Michigan ski resort

The owner of the Lutsen Mountains and Granite Peak ski areas plans to acquire the largest ski resort in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Charles Skinner announced Wednesday that he'd struck a deal to buy the Big Snow Resort, which spans over 1,000 acres. The Skinner family has operated alpine ski areas...
MICHIGAN STATE
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Mysterious Mermaid Sits 3.5 Miles Off the Shore of Minnesota

Just recently there was a guy who claimed to have seen bigfoot up in northern Minnesota, near Duluth. Now people are starting to see mermaids off the shore of Minnesota! Ok, it's a statue of a mermaid, it's still a very cool site to see regardless, and she sits only about 3.5 miles off the shore of Minnesota.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water levels recede but the threat of mold cold be your next problem

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - All this flooding has caused significant damage to homes and businesses, but if you’re not careful, it can also impact your health. Mold grows where there’s moisture, especially during a flood. It can grow in ceiling tiles, wood, drywall, carpet, and more.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Busiest time ahead for the Twin Ports Interchange project

About 100 people are clocking in right now on the Twin Ports Interchange project site, and it is a busy place. Indeed, the manager said it's the busiest season for them yet. Sometimes, that means clocking in on weekends. "We are still feeling the pressure of the late spring as...
cbs3duluth.com

IFALLS FLOODING

Supporters of proposed BWCA legislation gather at Duluth City Hall. Floating island? Wisconsin community members use personal boats to move giant floating bog. This summer, one popular lake will see several changes to its walleye regulations.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth poet helps those dealing with grief

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - After the Texas school shooting, many of us are struggling with feelings of grief. One local poet is dedicating her time to helping people put those feelings into words. Cathy Cato has always used poetry to help process her emotions. “What I’m doing has...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Another round of rain will soak the region Wednesday but go away Thursday

Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Winton but will be re-assessed on Wednesday by the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance the alerts will expire but a better chance they will be extended because of a 90% chance of rain. Small Craft Advisory will be out for the north and south shores of Lake Superior Tuesday night. Already by Thursday, it will become sunny. But, rain chances return Saturday and may stick around through Memorial Day.
MINNESOTA STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Northern Wisconsin man charged with stealing timber from National Forest

(WFRV) – A man from Bayfield County is facing multiple charges after he allegedly stole a specific type of timber from a National Forest. According to officials, 40-year-old Jerod Hecimovich is charged with stealing, injuring and knowingly cutting/removing live oak timber from the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest. Hecimovich is from Mason, Wisconsin, which is in Bayfield County.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Rainy Wednesday before a warm close to the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Rain showers move in from the south to north through the morning hours of Wednesday. Rain is relatively widespread the further east you are and much more isolated the further west you are. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. will see widespread, consistent rain for a good portion of Wednesday. In Minnesota, rain is more scattered in nature. Some in the far western portion of our area may see little to no rain. Temperatures are much cooler, only staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon temperatures. Rain will move out from west to east this evening and tonight. All said and done, the highest rain totals are across Northwest Wisconsin, and the U.P. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 40s.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Historic flooding continues in the Rainy Lake Basin

Lakefront property owners at Crane Lake and Kabetogama continue battling the still-rising flood waters of the Rainy River Basin, flooding that immediately threatens to eclipse the highest mark recorded in over 70 years and could soon set a new all-time record. The gauge at Crane Lake registered 1,122.55 feet on...
KABETOGAMA, MN

