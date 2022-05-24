Parks and rec proposes goose management plan

This property looks rustic on the outside, but boasts luxury and plenty of space inside. It is located on a sandy beach on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. According to this rental property's website, it has been reimagined to handle up to 20 people with 6 bedrooms and 4 baths. Depending on the group of days you pick to stay at this beautifully done barn home, you can expect to pay anywhere from $898 to $1100 per day for 4250 sq. feet of rustic luxury. The barn is located under 30 minutes out of Duluth, right on the South Shore of Lake Superior in Wisconsin. It even has its own entrance to the beach on Lake Superior.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO