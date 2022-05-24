ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Lake Superior Zoo unveils new 15 year plan

By Larissa Milles
cbs3duluth.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) -- City council approved the Lake Superior Zoo’s new 15-year master plan Monday night. Zoo leaders talked about recent accomplishments and milestones at the meeting and then laid out plans for the future. From now until 2037, the Lake Superior Zoo will work...

www.cbs3duluth.com

WDIO-TV

$5 million facility coming to Duluth

Construction will start soon on a brand new regional facility in Duluth that will house the construction and waste management operations for Veit, a specialty contractor company. "The facility is going to allow them to continue their current operations but give them the ability to grow over the next twenty to thirty years, says Roush. The space and the footprint will potentially double our size. That is the goal!" Jesse Roush is the Senior Vice President of Operations at Veit.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Hibbing, Biwabik, Wisconsin

Hibbing, MN- Range Regional Airport has set June 28 as their final public information meeting. They will share the results and findings from their Master Plan update at the meeting. The meeting will be held inside the passenger terminal. There will also be a virtual option. Biwabik, MN- Residents will...
HIBBING, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Experts urge ATV safety before hitting the trails this weekend

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Memorial Day is the unofficial start to the summer season which means more people will be out on trails with their ATVs. Officials warn riders to be cautious. Last year, the Wisconsin DNR reported nearly 50 fatalities from off-highway vehicle accidents across the state,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Cook County, Bessemer, Cohasset

Cook County, MN- Earlier this week the County Road 45 Pike Lake Road Reconstruction project began and it’s expected to run through September. The closure will impact Country Road 44 to County Road 7 and Cascade River west to Babineau Corner. The work will reconstruct certain gravel roads, fix ditches, as well as realign roads for better sight lines. Cook county is expecting several more construction projects this summer.
COOK COUNTY, MN
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Government
Duluth, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Duluth, MN
cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Washburn, Chisholm, Mille Lacs

Washburn, WI- Music in the Parks kicks off Wednesday, June 1. Performances will alternate between Wikdal Park and Legion Park until the end of August. the free shows will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Attendees just have to bring something to sit on. Chisholm, MN- District administration, board...
CHISHOLM, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Water levels recede but the threat of mold cold be your next problem

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - All this flooding has caused significant damage to homes and businesses, but if you’re not careful, it can also impact your health. Mold grows where there’s moisture, especially during a flood. It can grow in ceiling tiles, wood, drywall, carpet, and more.
DULUTH, MN
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

This Haunted Minnesota Road Might Give You Nightmares

Haunted houses or other haunted places all have a story. There's a Minnesota road with plenty of haunted activity that has some incredible stories. Take, for example, some haunted places across the Northland, and the stories surrounding them. Camp Miller has a story about a witch that is buried under the bell. Nopeming is rich with a history of TB patients dying there and haunting the land and the buildings. Then, of course, the greatest true story about Glensheen and the death of Ms. Congdon and her attendant.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Supporters of proposed BWCA legislation gather at Duluth City Hall

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3) - The pressure continues on both sides of the copper-nickel mining conversation. On the same day lawmakers in Washington, DC discussed a proposal to pull hundreds of thousands of national forest acres from the federal mining program, environmentalists gathered in Duluth to make their voices heard.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

COVID-19 concerns on the rise in St. Louis County

The number of COVID-19 cases in St. Louis County are on the rise, causing the number of concerns to also go up. “Right now it's certainly pretty prevalent in our community where we are seeing a higher number of people getting sick with COVID”, says St. Louis County Public Health Division Director Amy Westbrook.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Duluth To Require Masks In All City Buildings Effective May 23

The City of Duluth is once again requiring that masks be worn indoors in all city facilities. The change back to masks is effective as of 4:30 PM on Monday, May 23 and is effective for everyone - regardless of vaccination status. The move comes as COVID-19 numbers have risen dramatically in the Northland.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Some Park Point Residents Buried In Silt After Beach Nourishment Project

DULUTH, Minn. – Some homeowners on Park Point are getting buried in fine sand and silt, and some are even losing their yards to inches of the super fine particles. The problem is a result of the beach nourishment project from last year that built back multiple feet of beach by using dredging leftovers from the harbor.
DULUTH, MN
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
cbs3duluth.com

Proctor Memorial Day observance holds special significance this year

PROCTOR, MN-- The annual Proctor Memorial Day observance holds a special significance this year because it marks 50 since a fatal crash. The crash in 1971 killed Captains James Verville and Sherman Gonyea, two Proctor F-101 pilots. In commemoration of the occasion, two F-16s from the 148th Air National Guard...
PROCTOR, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth poet helps those dealing with grief

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - After the Texas school shooting, many of us are struggling with feelings of grief. One local poet is dedicating her time to helping people put those feelings into words. Cathy Cato has always used poetry to help process her emotions. “What I’m doing has...
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Historic flooding continues in the Rainy Lake Basin

Lakefront property owners at Crane Lake and Kabetogama continue battling the still-rising flood waters of the Rainy River Basin, flooding that immediately threatens to eclipse the highest mark recorded in over 70 years and could soon set a new all-time record. The gauge at Crane Lake registered 1,122.55 feet on...
KABETOGAMA, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Another round of rain will soak the region Wednesday but go away Thursday

Flood Warning will continue for northern Minnesota from International Falls to Winton but will be re-assessed on Wednesday by the National Weather Service. There is a slight chance the alerts will expire but a better chance they will be extended because of a 90% chance of rain. Small Craft Advisory will be out for the north and south shores of Lake Superior Tuesday night. Already by Thursday, it will become sunny. But, rain chances return Saturday and may stick around through Memorial Day.
MINNESOTA STATE
froggyweb.com

Space heater cited in Minnesota fire that killed three

AITKIN, Minn. – A space heater may have been a factor in a fire that killed a couple and their young grandson in Aitkin County. The fire broke out in a trailer home early last Sunday north of Lake Mille Lacs. Authorities say sheriff’s deputies and firefighters arrived, and...
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Rainy Wednesday before a warm close to the week

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Rain showers move in from the south to north through the morning hours of Wednesday. Rain is relatively widespread the further east you are and much more isolated the further west you are. Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P. will see widespread, consistent rain for a good portion of Wednesday. In Minnesota, rain is more scattered in nature. Some in the far western portion of our area may see little to no rain. Temperatures are much cooler, only staying in the upper 40s and lower 50s for afternoon temperatures. Rain will move out from west to east this evening and tonight. All said and done, the highest rain totals are across Northwest Wisconsin, and the U.P. Temperatures tonight fall back into the lower 40s.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth area schools seeking tutors for August

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth area schools are looking to fill some much-needed tutor positions by August. Reading Corps, Math Corps and Early Learning Corps is looking for 16 reading, 10 math and eight early learning tutors to help students in Duluth. Program leaders say interested candidates do not need teaching experience.
DULUTH, MN

